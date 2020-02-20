Csonka’s NXT Review 2.19.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush @ 18:35 via pin [***¾]

– Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza @ 4:35 via pin [**½]

– Champions The Broserweights defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan @ 11:00 via pin [***]

– North American Champion Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves @ 00:10 via pin [LOL KONA]

– Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter @ 4:40 via pin [½*]

– Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong @ 15:40 via pin [***]

– Undisputed Era open the show. Kyle O’Reilly is sad that he no longer has a title to air guitar on. Adam Cole says that he beat Tommaso Ciampa because obsession will never beat destiny and that he’s the greatest NXT Champion of all time. They are still the measuring stick of NXT and Roderick Strong will prove it again tonight against Velveteen Dream. Dream’s voice is heard over the speakers. He tells Roddy to leave the boys behind and prove he’s a man tonight, and do it for Marina. Roddy promises to make him wish he had never returned.

Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush : They wok into counters to begin and Devlin powders. Back in and Devlin follows with strikes, Lio picks up the pace and fires back to take control. He delivers strikes, a suplex and covers for 2. Lio continues with kicks, elbows and works over Devlin in the corner. He grounds the action, and then follows with a leg lariat for 2. He keeps Devlin grounded, but Devlin starts to power up and Lio dumps him. Devlin counters back into a uranage and Arabian press for 2. Devlin follows with strikes, another uranage but Lio counters the standing moonsault with the knees. Devlin quickly cuts him off with a half and half suplex for 2. The butterfly suplex also gets 2. Devlin follows with the camel clutch, crossface strikes and then choke shim out in the ropes. Devlin keeps him grounded, follows with uppercuts and kicks while he talk shit. Lio counters Devlin side, but Devlin counters the come up into a backbreaker. Lio keeps trying to fire back, lays in chops and Devlin cuts him off with a jawbreaker. Post break and they work into a double down. Lio then dumps Devlin and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and the high cross follows for 2. Devlin counters into the cutter, PKs Lio to the floor and misses the moonsault. Lio counters back with a dive. Back in and Lio cradles Devlin for 2. Lio then runs into the Spanish fly but counters into a koji clutch but Devlin makes the ropes. Lio heads up top, gets crotched and Devlin follows him up. Lio then counters into an avalanche poison RANA, and the come up follows for 2. The final hour misses, head butt by Devlin and the Devlin side finishes it. Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush @ 18:35 via pin [***¾] This was a very good title match, they got plenty of time and both men continue to deliver for NXT; Devlin retaining was the right call as they need to continue to showcase him, there’s still plenty of time for another Lio run down the line..

– Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are interviewed about their alliance. Raquel says she understands what Dakota went through because Tegan got all the opportunities and pushed her aside, which is what Raquel saw happen to her at the Performance Center. William Regal tells Dakota that she’ll be facing Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage in two weeks. Cool.

– Rhea Ripley spoke about Charlotte accepting her challenge. She got what she wanted and claimed that even queens can get nightmares.

– Austin Theory arrives but Tommaso Ciampa walks out to interrupt. Ciampa warns him not to try him tonight. Ciampa says he got too focused on Goldie and missed the signs leading to what Johnny Gargano did to him. Theory grabs him and gets laid out. Ciampa says that to get his life back, there can be no Gargano in NXT. Ciampa kicks Theory’s ass, throwing him into the guardrails repeatedly.

– We get a Finn Balor video package. He says every hyped opponent has fallen to him and to watch what he does next week.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza : Gibson & Wilde begin, locking up and working into a standoff. Gibson cuts off Wilde and tags in Drake. They pick up the pace, RANA by Wilde and the cradle follow for 2. Gibson back in and double teams follow as Gibson grounds Wilde. Drake joins back in and they double teem Wilde on the floor. Back in and they continue to dominate Wilde, Wilde finally fires back and tags n Mendoza. Mendoza runs wild, dumps Drake and the enziguri and missile dropkick connect. He’s cut off by Gibson and Drake takes out Wilde as ticket to mayhem finishes things. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza @ 4:35 via pin [**½] This was a solidly fun match for the Grizzled Young Veterans, although I’m not sure why they were here this week other than they are doing absolutely nothing in NXT UK

– Gibson runs down the neckbeards and ignorant yanks.

– The Broserweights come out and celebrate through the crowd. Matt hugs people and dances but Pete Dunne just raises the title and gives out a few fist bumps. Matt asks where the golf cart is and Pete reminds him that it got impounded because of him. Matt says they both partied hard but their Dusty Cup partied too hard and it failed the Wellness Test and is suspended.

The Broserweights vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan : Dunne and Burch start us off, with Dunne grounding things to take control. Burch escapes, they lockup and work into counters as Dunne cradles him for 2. Riddle and Lorcan tag in, Riddle follows with suplexes ad Dunne takes out Burch. Double teams on Lorcan follow. Post break and Lorcan follows with the powerbomb and half crab. He transitions to an STF, but Riddle powers out and tags in Dunne. He follows with a German, stomps on Burch’s hands and looks for an arm bar but Burch rolls into a cradle for 2. Riddle in and double teams follow. It breaks down. Dunne is dumped and Lorcan works over Riddle and the Burch lariat gets 2. Dunne makes the save, takes out Lorcan and Riddle trades with Burch, powerbomb by Riddle and tag sin Dunne. He follows with an enziguri, Lorcan cuts him off with the blockbuster and Dunne then snaps the fingers and the bitter flash finishes it. Champions The Broserweights defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan @ 11:00 via pin [***] This was good, the Broserweights are great and Lorcan & Burch always work hard to deliver.

– Roddy tells the Undisputed Era that he needs to do this alone tonight.

– The Forgotten Sons are upset on Twitter about the Grizzled Young Vets wanting to take over NXT and their reference to neckbeards. They will beat their ideals into them. Fuck off.

– North American Champion Keith Lee arrives and is immediately interrupted by Kona Reeves. Before he can speak, Lee kills him with a pounce.

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves : Bell, ground zero, pin, thanks for coming Kona. NA Champion Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves @ 00:10 via pin [LOL] Back to catering with you Kona.

– Post match, Dominik Dijakovic arrives He’s not ready to move on yet. He makes excuses for the loss and Lee calls him on it. However, Lee knows the fans want them to fight forever. Lee won on Sunday and is still willing to do it again. I mean, sure it will likely rule, but I wanted something fresh.

Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter : Green attacks at the bell but Carter cradles her for 2. Green follows with the grounded superkick and covers for 2. Green trips up Carter on the ropes and takes control, covering for 2. Green follows with knee strikes, and covers for 2. She locks on a camel clutch and then stuns carter off the ropes and covers for 2. Bianca Belair arrives and says she’ll let them finish but she needs to address Charlotte for putting her hands on her. She doesn’t care if it’s on NXT or anywhere else and promises to whoop that ass. Green rolls up Carter for sloppy near falls. Superkick from Carter and Green powders. Stone trips Carter and Green wins with a fucked up, improperly done Unprettier to Carter’s back…



Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter @ 4:40 via pin [½*] This was no good and a rare miss for the NXT women’s division. Just let Bianca kill them post match and cut a promo, don’t do this shit.

– Next week, Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor appears.

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong : Dream looks to play keep away, Roddy looks for the takedown and Dream follows with strikes as Roddy powders. Back in and Roddy looks to take him down, but Dream counters and they work to the ropes. Dream powders to stall, Roddy chases and back in, Dream hits the dropkick. He whips Roddy to the buckles and follows with chops. Roddy makes the ropes, Roddy fires back and lays in chops following an eye poke. The backbreaker follows and Dream rolls to the floor. Roddy follows and Dream attacks, but Roddy fires back until Dream slams him to the steps. Dream stuns him off the barricades but Roddy cuts him off wit ha backbreaker off the barricades. Back in and Roddy follows with strikes, and then ground the action. Dream battles back, they trade and they work into a double down. They then trade, Dream takes control and slams Roddy to the buckles and follows with a backbreaker. Roddy fires back, but Dream hits a DDT for 2. Dream follows with strikes, they run into each other and Roddy crotches Dream up top. He follows him up and follows with the buckle backbreaker for 2. Dream counters back, powerbomb by Roddy and the stronghold follows. Dream fights, and makes the ropes. Dream kicks him to the floor, Roddy to the apron and they trade back in the ring. Roddy takes control until superkicks him and hits the Dream valley driver. He undoes his onsie and has Marina on the crotch of his tights. He takes out TUE but Roddy hits the jumping knee strike for 2. The Dream valley driver then finishes it. Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong @ 15:40 via pin [***] This was good overall, Roddy was great but Dream felt off tonight. Also, this never sniffed passing the gentleman’s three as it really lacked the hate and passion Roddy was selling in his promo work.

– Undisputed Era lay out Dream to close the show.

