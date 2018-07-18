Csonka’s NXT TV Review 7.18.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lacey Evans defeated Dakota Kai @ 9:00 via pin [**¾]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 0:43 via pin [NR]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane defeated Nikki Cross & Candice LeRae @ 10:35 via pin [***¾]

– In memory of Masa Saito.

Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans : Evans mocks Kai, throwing wacky kicks and then slaps her. This pisses Kai off and she attacks, running wild on Evans. Kai grounds the action, lays in kicks, and covers for 2. Kai misses the big running corner kick; Evans puts her in the tree of WHOA and ties her in the buckles with the tag rope. Evans hits a broncobuster and that frees Kai. Evans monologues and then lays the boots to Kai. Evans follows with knee strikes, but Kai gets a desperation roll up for 2. Evans cuts her off with a right and then starts working the knee, grounding Kai and staying away from the kicks. Evans works a modified STF, Kai fights to her feet but Evans takes her back down. Evans does a nice job of keeping her grounded, working some submissions, and then covering for 2. Evans takes her to the apron and then stomps away on her. Back in and Evans hits a slingshot elbow drop for 2. The moonsault misses as Kai rolls away. Kai fires up and lays in kicks. The corner kicks connect and then face washes follow. Another big running kick follows and Kai covers for 2. Evans fights back with a slam, but Kai connects with another kick, and then misses an enziguri; the women’s right connects and Evans picks up the win. Lacey Evans defeated Dakota Kai @ 9:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opening match. Lacey Evans continues to improve and is finding her grove as a heel, showing good aggression, viciousness, and her overall in ring work is improving. Some will refuse to give her credit and say it’s only because she’s working with experienced talent, but her improvement has been slow and steady over the last several months.

– Ricochet comments on his issues with Undisputed Era, and runs down Cole for not being a fighting champion. Cole cost him a victory a few weeks back and he’s hiding from him. He wants Cole one on one for the North American Title.

– The Street Profits play basketball. They are coming for The Mighty.

– EC3 walks and talks about his issues with Velveteen Dream. He shills his new shirt and gives it to a fan, because he’s rich. He meets with Kona Reeves. Reeves then compliments him but tells him all of his shit is the finest, unlike EC3’s. EC3 runs him down and challenges him to a fight but Reeves backs off. Reeves teases they could have been friends. That was Vercace (EC3) vs. Wal-Mart (Reeves).

– We get a video package on next week’s NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa match. Good video package here as usual.

Kassius Ohno vs. Jimmy Boots & Tights : They lock up, Ohno takes him down and then kills him with a rolling elbow for the win. Kassius Ohno defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 0:43 via pin [NR] Ohno gets a nice squash win to give him some momentum.

– Undisputed Era cut a promo about how great they are. Cole runs down Ricochet, and says if you anger them, you will pay.

– We get a War Raiders video package, breaking down their history in wrestling and how they became a team. They also explain embracing Viking culture and how they grew in Japan & Europe. No one on earth can stop them. They also touch on Rowe’s motorcycle accident, which could have ended his life. He overcame death, so good luck defeating them. They are unique and different, and bring a fight and style no one else can. They have earned the right to raid NXT and no one can stop them. They take gold and break everyone. The war is here in NXT. This was really great.

– We get a Velveteen Dream promo with all of his special effects. He teases his next experience, and runs down his great Takeover moments so far. In Brooklyn, the spotlight will be on him.

Candice LeRae vs. Kairi Sane vs. Nikki Cross : Bianca BelAir was announced for this, but was pulled due to “injury,” but really she was on her honeymoon. Baszler is out on commentary. They all go at it to begin and all look for pin attempts. Nikki and LeRae brawl, and LeRae is dumped to the floor. Sane lays in chops on Nikki, but Nikki posts her and sends her to the floor. LeRae then hits a suicide dive on Nikki. Nikki cuts off the second and traps her in the ring skirt. Back in and Nikki maintains control over LeRae. She grounds things and covers for 2. Nikki now works a rings of Saturn, and then gets a crucifix for 2. Nikki places LeRae in the tree of WHOA and lays the boots to her. Sane returns and spears her. She then hits a double stomp on LeRae, and covers for 2. Sane looks for the anchor and applies it on LeRae. Nikki makes the save. She attacks Sane, LeRae hits a dropkick and takes them down. LeRae lays in strikes on Nikki, and then cannonballs onto Sane on the floor. Nikki to the floor and DDTs LeRae on the ramp. Sane then hits an apron elbow onto Nikki. She’s fired up and rolls Nikki back in, heads up top and Nikki cuts her off. LeRae in and we get a tower of doom. All three are down. They start trading strikes, firing up and LeRae runs Nikki into Sane and follows with an enziguri. Sane cuts her off with a spinning back fist. LeRae hits a flatliner/DDT combo and hits a lionsault on Sane but Nikki makes the save and hits a draping neck breaker on the floor. Back in and Nikki hits a trio of Saito suplexes on Sane. Nikki takes Sane up top and LeRae is back and cradles Nikki for 2. Sane is up top, gets cut off and that allows LeRae to hit the unprettier and lionsault on Nikki but Sane FLIES in with the insane elbow and that’s good enough to pick up the win; great closing sequence there. Kairi Sane defeated Nikki Cross & Candice LeRae @ 10:35 via pin [***¾] Sane picks up the win in a very good match, and we’ll now get the rubber match between she and Baszler. Sane won the Mae Young Classic over Baszler, while Baszler beat Sane on NXT TV earlier this year. The match was very good, largely avoiding the lazy trappings of the triple threat match, and allowing all three to shine and they did a great job of creating doubt in regard as to who would win.

– Next Week: NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

– End Scene.

