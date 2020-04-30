Csonka’s NXT UK Hidden Gems Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Champion Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 11:15 via pin [***¼]

– Matt Riddle defeated Ligero @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Isla Dawn @ 8:40 via submission [**½]

– Ilja Dragunov defeated A-Kid @ 13:15 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Today’s show is a hidden gems presentation, featuring previously unaired dark matches.

Champion Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo : They lockup and work into counters as Deonna grounds things. Toni counters back to her feet as more counters follow and Deonna grounds things. They separate and lockup, Toni grounds the action until Deonna grabs a head scissors. Toni counters out and Deonna is frustrated. So she attacks with kicks, but Toni cuts her off with the dropkick for 2. Toni follows with uppercuts, locks on the half crab and Deonna makes the ropes. She follows with a flurry as the big boot gets 2. Deonna counters back and grounds things, attacking the arm. She stays focused on the arm, lays the boots to Toni and takes a bow. Toni fires back, but Deonna quickly grounds things again and follows with a clothesline for 2. Back to the arm, grounding Toni and then follows with the big arm stomp, covering for 2. It’s all Deonna here, grounding Toni until Toni fires back and then gets cutoff with a flatliner and koji clutch. Toni counters out, they trade and Toni follows with a German, another and a third. Storm zero is countered, big boot by Deonna and that gets 2. Toni counters back, hits the head butt and that gets 2. Deonna pulls the arm bar, transitions to a rings of Saturn and Toni fights, crawls and makes the ropes. Toni fires back with the lariat and Storm zero finishes it. Champion Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 11:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good and competitive match, with both women looking good.

Matt Riddle vs. Ligero : Matt quickly grounds things, they work into counters and Matt grounds the action. Ligero counters out and Matt quickly escapes, but Ligero cradles him for 2. Back to the mat and Riddle counters into a slam, Ligero hits a RANA and covers for 1. Matt follows with rolling gut wrench suplexes, kicks and they trade until matt hits the up kick. He follows with running forearms, an XPLODER and broton and PK. The brohammer connects and that gets 2. The broton follows that and the floating bro is countered into an avalanche German. Ligero follows with strikes, they trade and Ligero dumps him and follows with a head scissor on the floor. Back in and the slingshot stunner gets 2. Matt fires back with kicks, Ligero returns fire and the DVD follows for 2. Ligero follows with the springboard splash for 2. Matt cuts him off hits the powerbomb and final flash, Bro derrick and the floating bro finishes it. Matt Riddle defeated Ligero @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was good, Ligero was more competitive than expected, but it made for a really fun outing.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn : They lockup and work to the ropes as they break. Baszler trips her up and they lockup again, working back to the ropes and Baszler trips her up but Dawn cradles her for 2. Dawn trips up Baszler, Baszler gets pissed but Dawm cradles her again for 2. The suplex follows, and Baszler powders. Dawn follows her out, and gets cut off and ran into the steps. Back in and Baszler follows with strikes, kicks and covers for 2. She starts attacking the arm, grounding Dawn. She stomps on the arm, and Baszler follows with a kimura. Dawn fights, and gets a cradle for 2. Baszler follows with clotheslines, ground and pound and covers for 2. Baszler goes back to the arm, follows with strikes and beats Dawn down, covering for 2. Baszler keeps attacking the arm, Dawn fires back but is quickly cut off as Baszler covers for 2. Baszler keeps working the arm, grounding Dawn, but Dawn fires back and hits a Saito suplex for 2. Baszler counters back into the gut wrench suplex and that gets 2. Dawn fires back with kicks, but Baszler cuts her off with the running knee strike and taps her with the clutch. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Isla Dawn @ 8:40 via submission [**½] This was solid, and would have worked better if Dawn was over as a babyface or was actually good.

– Ilja Dragunov is interviewed about being the top contender for the NXT UK championship. Dragunov says he hasn’t stopped working, he’s driven and keeps his intensity. He was born prepared, and is ready for WALTER, knowing that he’s beaten the best. He has the will to win and represents intensity. WALTER will underestimate him and that will allow him to win and redefine violence.

– Next week features the rise of Imperium.

Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid : They lockup and work to the ropes for the clean break. They work into counters, Kid grounds things and Dragunov counters until Kid regains control. The bow and arrow follows, Dragunov escapes but Kid starts attacking the arm. He transitions to a head scissors, but Dragunov counters out and into a cover for 2. Dragunov follows with tackles, but Kid counters back into an arm bar and cradles him for 2. They work into a standoff, Dragunov then grounds things until Kid counters into a head scissors. He transitions back to the arm, Dragunov escapes with strikes and then chops and the senton. Dragunov takes over and starts picking up near falls, Kid powders and Dragunov heads up top and follows with the flying clothesline. Back in and Dragunov heads back up top, laps over Kid and Kid follows with the dropkick, a German and a rolling northern lights into an arm bar. He transitions to a triangle, but Dragunov fights to his feet and they get tangled in the ropes. That was odd. Kid follows with the high cross for 2. Dragunov cuts him off with the lariat and 61-line for 2. he follows with clubbing strikes, Kid counters but Dragunov lights him up with a flurry of strikes and kicks. The dead lift German then gets 2. Dragunov follows with strikes, Kid counters, but eats knee strikes until he counters into a leg lock and knee strike. They trade and end in a double down. Dragunov heads up top and Kid cuts him off, and follows him up and the Spanish fly follows. The superkick then gets 2. Dragunov counters and cuts him off, heads up top and the big senton follows as torpedo Moscow finishes it. Ilja Dragunov defeated A-Kid @ 13:15 via pin [***¾] This was really damn good, and I have no clue why this was going to be left on the cutting room floor and not make NXTUK T proper.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 111. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the news of the week, breakdown AEW vs. NXT (4.29.20), while Kevin Pantoja joins for a retro NXT Arrival review. The show is approximately 137-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (Rumored WWE Sale, More Release News, AEW Taping Schedule, More): 2:15

* AEW Dynamite (4.29.20) Review: 36:55

* NXT (4.29.20) Review: 55:55

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:14:20

* Retro NXT Takeover: Arrival Review: 1:24:43 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.