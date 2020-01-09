Csonka’s Prime Target: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Review

– The show opens with Trent Seven, Tyler Bate. Nigel, Toni Storm and others talking about he importance of Blackpool and how it’s going back to the beginning for the brand.

– Joe Coffey talks about being in the first NXT UK Takeover main event, which he calls an ugly (at times) scrap, and how he failed to win. He’s not wrong. He’s not only haunted by the failure, but WALTER’s debut, which made him a complete afterthought. He needs a to prove himself, so tha the can lay the ghosts to rest.

– We get highlights of Trent Seven’s NXT UK run, and the return of Eddie Dennis. Sid Scala talks about Dennis’ rehab and isolation, and no one knows why he targeted Seven, but we’ll find out on Sunday.

– We head to footage of an independent show, where Joe Coffey talks about watching his first match, Bossman vs. Nailz from the Survivor Series, and that event’s spectacle made him want to go to WWE. Jackie Polo, his best friend, talks about Joe’s obsession with wrestling. Joe’s mom talks about him breaking beds and walls wrestling in the house he broke the bed with a Razor’s edge by the way. In 2009m Jackie was going to wrestling school and he invited Joe to come along. Joe always wanted to go to WWE.

– WALTER talks about people asking him about going to WWE, he was never emotional about it, but was proud to perform at a WWE Live event on a Smackdown live event in Austria. He feels he represents Europe wherever he goes.

– Piper Niven talks about her relationship with Kay Lee Ray, coming up in wrestling together and coming to NXT UK. They bonded with Toni Storm, and were the best of friends, but Toni & KLR drifted away from each other. Toni says she and Piper are like sisters, but doesn’t thinks he can trust her since she can’t trust KLR now. Piper says they aren’t her fiends anymore, they changed and are strangers. They relive the KLR vs. Toni rivalry, as Piper says KLR has hurt them and become horrible and manipulative. Toni wants the title back, KLR turned her back on her and it cost her the championship. Nobody needs the championship more than her. Piper says it’s a test, a test to see how much you still want this. She has bad days, but thinks about her friend Adrian that passed away. He was like a brother to her. She’s now living his dream, and knows she can keep going and do this. KLR says the title is hers, it will never be Piper’s and she will cement her legacy on their broken dreams.

– We get footage of Joe Coffey training and transition to talk of the tag team title ladder match. Gallus wants to prove that they run NXT UK. Scala puts over the tag division’s skill as the Grizzled Young Veterans talk about how they have run the tag division, and were screwed out of the titles in a triple threat match. Gallus doesn’t hate Webster or Andrews, but they did what they had to do to win the championships. They all know the match can shorten their careers, but are prepared to do what needs to be done to come out on top.

– WALTER talks about bring inspired as champion and the old way of the business with gentlemen competing. He’s a professional athlete and Joe Coffey encapsulates hooligan culture. He calls him a barbarian that comes from a place where they wear skirts. We get footage of Gallus at a soccer match, proclaiming that they will all leave with gold at Takeover.

– Bate talks about his epic match with WALTER last year, which he lost. It was one of the hardest nights of his a career, he let the fans down and is looking for validation. Devlin wants the opportunities that bate has had and will prove he’s the best. Regal hypes it as a wrestling clinic as Scala puts the match over big as well. Devlin knows what Bate brings to the match, he knows he’s good… but he’s better. Bate is done letting people down, he wants Devlin’s best and dares him to live up to his hype.

– Joe Coffey makes some coffee prior to training for the day. He’s working on boxing training to mix things up for his match with WALTER. Gallus talks about how last year’s loss has haunted Joe. WALTER stole his thunder and embarrassed him. It’s come full circle and Joe talks about trying to improve his speed and agility to counter WALTER’s offense. He doesn’t think WALTER has the balls to last the difference. We see him training as WALTER says Joe won’t be in charge on Sunday, and Mark says Joe isn’t Tyler Bate. He’s a different animal, and he’s set for revenge.

– We close with a wrap up montage of the rest hyping their matches.

