Csonka’s ROH Glory by Honor 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Glory by Honor 2019 event. The show will feature Dalton Castle vs. PCO & Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal in #1 contender’s tournament matches, the finals, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

15-Man #1 Contender’s Battle Royal : This match will feature such luminaries as Kenny King, Joe Hendry, Silas Young, Josh Woods, Rhett Titus, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas, Cheeseburger, LSG, & Shaheem Ali. There will be five others added, but none of them likely matter here. The winner will be someone Rush can have a fine match with and beat later in the night in his first defense. ROH loves them some Kenny King, so I see him winning here to get another undeserved title shot where he under performs again. WINNER: Kenny King

Haskins & Williams vs. Gordon & King : The Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises have been good to great and the highlight of many ROH shows, and I am sure that this one will be as well. But I have to say that I feel that they have really run it into the ground and need to move on. Again, I am sure that this will be good and fun, but with the lifeless booking of Lifeblood, and ROH looking to keep certain talents like Villain Enterprises, I think that they pick up the win here to keep them strong. WINNER: Gordon & King

Champion Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein : Love won the title at Death Before Dishonor, and then, Klein told The Allure’s Love and Mandy Leon at Death Before Dishonor Fallout the night after losing the title that she will have someone in her corner for their rematch. To me, since they are keeping it a mystery, I think that this will be the debut of Session Moth Martina, who recently signed with ROH. The first match was no good, and had too much bullshit and I see more of the same here. I don’t think that you pull a title change here after building for months to put the tile on Love, so I think that she retains here and possibly start to buildup Martina of Maria Manic for the next challengers. WINNER: Angelina Love

ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Luke & PJ Hawx : With all due respect to Luke & PJ Hawx, this really feels like a complete waste of the Briscoes and goes back to my point that they have no real challengers left and are now facing the locals here. The Briscoes are absolutely great and I know that Luke Hawx isn’t bad, so this may be ok but won’t be the traditionally high level Briscoes match we’re used to. WINNER: The Briscoes

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley : They set this one up several weeks back, and by all reports, this is a match that Shelley has personally wanted for some time as he loves Gresham going back to the Search and Destroy stable, which was all Shelley & Sabin’s idea in order to mentor Gresham & Jay White. On paper, Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley is a hell of a match and could really be a technical masterpiece that certainly has show stealing potential. Gresham is coming off of a big PPV win over Jay Lethal, and is a guy that ROH should really get behind. Shelly is coming off of the loss to Taven, so many may think he should win but I really doubt it. He loves Gresham and is also reportedly a free agent and not signed with ROH. With that being the case, and Gresham coming off of the big PPV win, I think that he should win this as he continues to be built up as a threat. I am really excited for this one and feel that it will be great. WINNER: Jonathan Gresham

#1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: PCO vs. Dalton Castle : The #1 contender’s tournament continues here as PCO faces Castle. PCO is a fun act who delivers in tags and plunder brawls but doesn’t exactly thrive in singles matches, while Castle is a shell of his former self. I don’t have high hopes for this one at all, and see Castle winning so that they can tease him winning and getting a rematch with Rush. WINNER: Dalton Castle

#1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal : This match, along with Gresham vs. Shelley are the matches I am looking forward to the most. These two have worked really well together in the past and think that they will get the time to have a great match here. On the surface, it feels like Lethal wins as Marty’s contract is coming up at the end of November, but word is that he’s getting a big offer to stay and may sign an extension to work through Final Battle weekend. I think that he’s there through Final Battle, and see him picking up the win here. WINNER: Marty Scurll

#1 Contender’s Tournament Finals: Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll : This is my prediction for the finals of the tournament, and works well because you can tease the Rush vs. Castle rematch, and Marty is over huge and people will want him to win. Having Castle move on makes absolutely no sense, Rush beat him in under 20-seconds, they did a DQ finish once and then Rush beat him clean again. There is absolutely no drama or desire in a Castle vs. Rush rematch, especially at a Final Battle event. And it is for that reason I have Marty Scurll winning here and moving on to face Rush at Final Battle. WINNER: Marty Scurll

ROH Champion Rush vs. Winner of Battle Royal : Nothing about this match excites me, as the battle royal winner vs. champion thing rarely works or draws any interest. I have Kenny King inning the battle royal to get into this match, because ROH loves him. I really don’t care who it is, Rush wins and should win decisively, win quickly and look like a badass. WINNER: Rush

