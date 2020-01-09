Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dak Draper defeated Shaheem Ali @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– PCO & Marty Scurll defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff @ 16:30 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with Villain Enterprises heading to the ring. Destro is even out with PCO. Marty says it’s an exciting time for them all, and teases an announcement following his NWA appearance, and then reveals he has some sick new sneakers. He tells Flip he looks like an asshole wearing a scarf and then puts over PCO’s title win, noting that no one deserves it more. PCO gets to speak and says he feels damn good. He finally became a world champion, something that took him two life times, and he accomplished thanks to Destro. He thanks the fans for their support. Via video, Rush interrupts and informs us that he, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King w/manager Amy Rose (REALLY, KENNY FUCKING KING?) are now a “La Faction Ingobernoble” trio here in ROH. PCO says that he will not give the title back to him, he has his faction, but they are Villain Enterprises.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay are our hosts.

– PJ Black, Silas Young and Josh Woods are in the back. PJ thinks he can be a mentor like Silas, so Silas nominates Ryan Johnson to be PJs new protégé and suggests Johnson take on Josh Woods. Silas then tells Josh he better not disappoint him.

– We get highlights of Dragon Lee’s win over Shane Taylor for the ROH World TV Title at Final Battle. Quinn mentions that Dak Draper still has a TV title shot from winning the top prospect tournament…

Dak Draper vs. Shaheem Ali : They lockup, working to the ropes and break. Lockup again, Draper takes control with a side headlock, they work into counters and Ali lights him up with chops, hip tosses and a belly to back suplex for 2. Post break and Draper takes control with a gut wrench suplex. He follows with knee drops, misses one and Ali fires back with strikes, they trade and Ali hits an overhead belly to belly toss. He follows with kicks, back elbows, and a corner dropkick. Ali hercs him up into a doctor bomb for 2. Draper counters back, hits a springboard back elbow and the magnum KO for the win. Dak Draper defeated Shaheem Ali @ 6:00 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid TV match, Ali did a good job as the vet to make Draper look as good as possible as the top prospect winner picks up another win. I’m not sold on just yet, he has size, some solid athleticism, and a bit of swag to him, but I just don’t know how he’ll fully develop or if he can become a viable talent for the company.

– Post match, Draper gives Ali a participation ribbon.

– We see highlights of Vincent’s victory over Matt Taven at Final Battle, as well as Vincent and Bateman’s attack on Taven that took him out of action.

– Highlights from ROH Unauthorized where Ryan Johnson got beaten down in a ten man tag team match. Backstage, PJ Black approaches Johnson about taking him under his wing. Johnson refuses and Black tells him to take a couple of days to think about it.

– Next are highlights of Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal winning the ROH World Tag Team Title from the Briscoes at Final Battle. Backstage, Lethal tells the world it’s the happiest day of his life winning with Gresham. He then apologizes to Gresham for taking so long in realizing Gresham was right all along.

PCO & Marty Scurll vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff : Destro is at ringside. Cobb and Marty begin, locking up and working into counters as they trade shoulder tackles. Cobb cuts him off with the dropkick and tags in Maff. Double teams follow until Marty runs away. He tags in PCO and he and Maff collide. Shoulder tackle by PCO, Marty joins in but so does Cobb and the suplex PCO & Marty. To the floor and Maff brawls with PCO, superkick by Marty and back in, PCO dropkicks Maff. Marty tags back in and Cobb clotheslines him, and follows with the overhead belly to belly for 2. The standing moonsault follows for 2. He hits a superkick and dead lift superplexes PCO. PCO pops up and counters a German and follows with a lariat. He hits knee strikes, Marty in and double teams follow. Marty hits a flurry of kicks and covers for 2. He lays in chops and strikes, Cobb cuts him off and Maff is in and runs wild. He spears PCO, Cobb joins in and Cobb hits a sidewinder slam on PCO as Maff hits the senton for 2. Cobb follows with head butts and chops, Maff in and he delivers chops to PCO. PCO fires back, but Cobb cuts him off with a slam. Maff follows with strikes, quick tags follow and PCO cuts them off with clotheslines. Tag to Marty and he runs wild with strikes, runs them together and follows with the superkick. He works over Maff, Cobb accidentally hits Maff and Marty hits a tornado DDT on Cobb and then Maff. PCO in and the assisted dive follows. The Quebec guillotine follows and Marty covers for 2. Marty then cradles Cobb for 2. Cobb fires back, but Marty hits the suplex for 2. Cobb cuts him off with a head butt, Maff tags in and hits the cutter for 2. He hits another but PCO makes the save. It breaks down, destroyer by PCO and Marty covers for 2. The Quebec cannonball follows and Marty covers for 2 as Cobb makes the save. Cobb is dumped and PCO almost dies on a suicide cannonball. Pounce by Maff, and he accidentally suicide dives onto Cobb. PCO up top and the senton misses as he crashes to the apron. Marty counters the burning hammer into a cradle and pins Maff. PCO & Marty Scurll defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff @ 16:30 via pin [***¼]

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 81. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review NJPW New Year’s Dash, break down this good and horrible of the AWE vs. NXT battle, and preview Impact Hard to Kill. The show is approximately 128–minutes long. * Intro

* Jeremy’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Thoughts: 1:50

* NJPW New Year’s Dash Review: 13:10

* Impact Hard to Kill Preview: 37:55

* AEW Dynamite (1.08.20) Review: 1:02:00

* NXT TV (1.08.20) Review: 1:31:00

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:54:50

* Important Closing Notes: 2:00:50 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.