Csonka’s ROH TV Review 8.08.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TV Title #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Sabin defeated Silas Young @ 8:25 via pin [***]

– Marty Scurll defeated Hurricane Helms @ 11:50 via pin [**½]

– EVIL, BUSHI, & SANADA defeated Adam Page, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson, & Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky @ 12:45 via pin [***¾]

– Alex Shelley joined commentary, discussing the various injuries that have him out of action, including a concussion.

Chris Sabin vs. Silas Young : Shelley is immediately great on commentary, putting over Young as a former TV Champion as well as Sabin for his BOSJ run. Sabin and Young work into a slick back and forth opening stretch, just nice counter wrestling from both. I love Young’s angry/dirty vet persona, but many forget that he’s a really good wrestler when he wants to be. Sabin dumps him to the floor and follows with the apron cannonball. Post break, and Young has taken control, laying in clubbing strikes and looking to ground Sabin. Sabin keeps firing, Sabin catches him with a knee strike, and they both tease their finishes until Sabin knocks Young to the floor with a PK. Sabin follows with an apron PK, rolls Young back in and heads up top. The missile dropkick follows and Young fights off cradle shock, but Sabin hits the tornado DDT for a good near fall. Sabin follows with a cradle for 2. Young cuts him off with the back breaker/lariat combo. Sabin counters the full nelson slam, but Young hits the Finlay roll but misses the plunge. Sabin then counters misery into a backslide for 2. He then cradles him for 2. They trade clothesline, enziguri by Sabin, and the superkick follows. Cradle chock follows and Sabin wins clean as a sheet. Chris Sabin defeated Silas Young @ 8:25 via pin [***] This was a good opening match, with the sole goal of presenting Sabin as a single competitor and possible threat to Martinez by having him beat a former TV champion. With Shelly coming out of action and Sabin coming off the hot BOSJ run, I am all for this; it makes use of Sabin and gives us a fresh face in the mix.

– TV Champion Punishment Martinez arrived for a stare down with Sabin.

Marty Scurll vs. Hurricane Helms : They’ve played on the villain vs. superhero theme in the build to this one. Scurll is a villain, so no code of honor. They lock up and Helms takes early control, overpowering and out wrestling Scurll to begin. Scurll cuts him off and starts working the arm a bit, grounds the action and then does his bird pose and mocks Helms’ poses. Scurll talks shit and then spits at him, hits uppercuts and sends Helms to the floor. Scurll follows with the apron superkick. Post break, and Helms battles back on the floor and they work back into the ring. Scurll grounds things, hits a running dropkick, and covers for 2. Scurll grounds things with a Japanese stranglehold, Helms fights to his feet but Scurll hits the backstabber for 2. They trade rights, Scurll attacks the arm but Helms fights back and hits a clothesline and chops. The neck breaker and mordifier follows for 2. Helms looks for a chokeslam, Scurll rakes the eyes, but Helms hits the eye of the hurricane for 2. Scurll firs back, attacks the hands, and look for the chicken wing, fights off the chokeslam and snaps the fingers of Helms. They work up top now, and Helms hits a super neck breaker for 2. Scurll fights off vertebreaker, and gets a low blow and cradle for the win. Marty Scurll defeated Hurricane Helms @ 11:50 via pin [**½] This was a fine match that went a bit too long. Helms looked fine, worked hard, but Scurll shouldn’t have needed so long and shouldn’t have needed to cheat to beat a guy that’s only around occasionally for the nostalgia pop.

– We get a video package of Jay Lethal winning the world title with comments from his post-match promo.

EVIL, BUSHI, & SANADA vs. Adam Page, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky : Page and Kaz brawl at the bell, continuing that old rivalry. I appreciate the continuity those two keep. They brawl to the floor and SANADA rolls up Daniels for 2. They work into some back and forth, with Daniels hitting a series of arm drags until they work into a stalemate. Nick tags in and Sky joins him and they work into some spirited back and forth action and into a stand off. It completely breaks down into a six-way dropkick spot, LIJ runs in and attacks and now isolates Nick. They work triple teams and then attack Page. SANADA takes Nick up top, Daniels cuts him off and Kaz now up top with Nick and BUSHI joins in. Kaz hits him with a sunset flip powerbomb and Sky hits a super RANA on Nick and follows with a tope to the floor. Daniels hits an Arabian moonsault and wipes out the pile. SCU celebrates and then eats superkicks. The Hung Bucks follow with planchas and now isolate Sky with triple teams. They now work over Kaz. Post break, and Daniels fights off SANADA and hits an STO. He tags in Page and he runs wild on SANADA an dumps him to the floor. Page now hits the dropsault and then buckle bombs SANADA. The Bucks follow with double teams and the running shooting star press from Page gets 2. Page follows with the apron shooting star pres s to the floor on EVIL. Sky in with a cutter, EVIL cuts him off but Nick hits him with an X-factor but Kaz hits him with a cutter. Buckshot lariat by Page as it completely breaks down. BUSHI accidentally mists the ref, and promptly eats celebrity rehab, but it only gets 2.The Bucks follow with superkicks and wipe out everyone. Page hits jig’n tonic on SANADA, and the new ref counts for 2. The Hung Bucks hit the rite of passage/Meltzer deriver combo but it breaks down and the pin is broken up. Bodies fly to the floor, BUSHI tags in and Nick hits a dive onto the pile on the floor. Matt gets cut off and BUSHI hits the destroyer and follows with a suicide dive. Page now up top and Kaz joins him, and Page superplexes him onto the pile on the floor. Back in and Daniels cuts of BUSHI with the glue thunder bomb. BUSHI fights him off, the Briscoes arrive and Jay nails Daniels with a chair. BUSHI finishes him with MX for the win. EVIL, BUSHI, & SANADA defeated Adam Page, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson, & Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky @ 12:45 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, all action main event, with everyone working hard and delivering a really fun match. I’m not a huge fan of the run-in finish, but it made sense in terms of the Briscoes vs. SCU feud and LIJ needed an ROH win.

– Next week: The Briscoes vs. The Bouncers (Bruiser & Milonas), Bully Ray, Punishment Martinez, & Shane Taylor vs. Cheeseburger, Flip Gordon, & Josh Woods, #1 Contender’s Match: Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein vs. Karen Q vs. Madison Rayne

– End Scene.

