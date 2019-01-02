Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Royal Rumble Cruiserweight Title Qualifying Match: Kalisto defeated Lio Rush @ 14:21 via pin [***]

– Royal Rumble Cruiserweight Title Qualifying Match: Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak @ 17:14 via pin [***½]

Kalisto vs. Lio Rush : Lio talks some trash, and they immediately work into some fun, and fast counters as Lio powders. Back in and Lio slaps Kalisto, Kalisto chases and after a fun chase, Kalisto connects with kicks. The dropkick follows but Lio kicks Kalisto to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Lio takes control, laying in strikes. The suplex follows and Lio then follows with uppercuts, covering for 2. Lio grounds things, but Kalisto counters into a cradle for 2. Lio hits a clothesline, and follows with ground and pound, covering for 2. He then dumps Kalisto, and then chills HBK style in the corner. Kalisto back in and Lio attacks with kicks. Lio takes him down and covers for 2. Lio grounds things again, but Kalisto fights to his feet, lays in strikes and kicks, and then dumps Lio and follows with a dive. Back in and Lio hits a kick, heads up top, and Kalisto cuts that off. he follows Lio up top, they trade strikes, and Kalisto hits an enziguri; the Spanish fly follows for 2. Lio counters salida del sol into a spinning unprettier for 2. Lio follows with rights, Kalisto fires back and hits the spinning back elbow. The spin kick follows, but Lio stuns Kalisto over the ropes and to the floor. Kalisto breaks the count, Lio up top and yells at the other luchas, and after talking shit, Kalisto hits salida del sol for the sports entertainment distraction finish. Kalisto defeated Lio Rush @ 14:21 via pin [***] This was a good match overall, which would have been better with a smarter and hotter finishing stretch instead of the sports entertainment distraction finish, which felt very flat.

– Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese are in the back.

– Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher are in the back and Drew is asked about whether he considers himself to be an underdog. Drew says there are many words that he would use to describe himself. Submission specialist and leader. He is a realist. Without weapons & with rules, Tozawa is the underdog tonight.

– Drake Maverick says 205 Live means new opportunities and he does not intend to rest on his laurels. He has contacted other brands and searched the world for talent. There will be new faces and new competition, and he expects everyone to step up.

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak : They lock up and Gulak grounds the action until Tozawa escapes. Off the ropes and Gulak hits a shoulder tackle and sunset flip for 2. Gulak takes Tozawa to the corner, slaps Tozawa around, but Tozawa fires back and connects with jabs and a senton for 2. Gulak powders, Tozawa follows and gets cut off and slammed to the barricade. Gulak follows with a slam, and back in we go as Gulak covers for 2 and then starts focusing on the back, grounding the action and working submissions. Tozawa makes the ropes, but Gulak lays the boots to him. Gulak keeps things grounded, Tozawa looks to pick up the pace and dumps Gulak. The RANA follows for 2. Tozawa follows with strikes, lays the boots to Gulak and heads up top and Gulak is up and Tozawa lays in kicks and the draping leg drop; both men are down. Gulak battles back with a buckle bomb and the Gu-lock is applied, but Tozawa counters out into a pin for 2. Gulak levels him with a lariat for 2. Gulak counters the sunset flip into a powerbomb for 2. They trade strikes, Tozawa fires up and Gulak is rocked and Tozawa locks on the octopus hold. Gulak counters into a submission, and transitions into a stretch muffler. Tozawa makes the ropes. Gulak lays in strikes, but Tozawa slams him to the buckles and hits a Saito suplex. Tozawa up top, and the senton is countered into the Gu-Lock. Tozawa fights, rolls, and makes the ropes as they spill to the floor. They trade strikes on the floor, Tozawa back in and the suicide dive connects. Back in, Tozawa up top and Gulak crotches him. Gulak heads up top and looks for a superplex, Tozawa fights him off, and Gulak tries again and Tozawa knocks him off again. The big senton follows and that’s that. Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak @ 17:14 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, between two guys that know each other well. This had some really good aggression, with the feeling that they were really fighting for something important.

– Next week, Cedric Alexander faces Hideo Itami to find out who the final man in the match will be. Alexander says he does not scare easily. Itami intimidates others, but not him. Next week, it will end the same way the first one did, with Alexander winning.

– Ariya Daivari says that Alexander’s only friend left him to go to Smackdown and next week, Itami will teach him a lesson in respect.

– End Scene.

