Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.10.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lio Rush vs. Swerve Scott went to a no contest @ 3:00 [NR]

– Lio Rush & Swerve Scott defeated The Singhs @ 6:55 via pin [**]

– Ariya Daivari defeated Bobby Kickpads @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Tyler Breeze defeated Tony Nese @ 12:05 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Lio Rush vs. Swerve Scott : They work into fast-paced counters to begin, ending in a standoff. Scott looks to grounds things, Lio counters up and is taken right back down as Scott starts working the arm. Lio counters out, picks up the pace and they work into a standoff on the floor. Back in and… THE FUCKING SINGHS ARRIVE. FUCK OFF YOU TWO! They dance and Lio & Scott attack. Tag team match playa. Lio Rush vs. Swerve Scott went to a no contest @ 3:00 [NR] Way to ruin what was going to be at the very least a good and fun match.

Lio Rush & Swerve Scott vs. The Singhs : Scott takes control right away. lays in knee strikes and hits a head scissors. He grounds things, Lio tag in and they double team Sunil for 2. Sunil slaps Lio and powders. Lio chases him, Samer tags in and he dumps Lio. Back in and he covers for 2. Samer grounds things, follows with strikes and Sunil follows with a superkick for 2. He follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds things again, Lio fights to his feet and hits a jawbreaker until Sunil cuts him off and covers for 2. He dances and grounds things again. Lio fights to his feet, Samer tags in and Lio battles back, and makes the tag. Scott runs wild with strikes, uppercuts and kicks on Samer. Some for Sunil follow and Lio tags in. The come up and house call finish it. Lio Rush & Swerve Scott defeated The Singhs @ 6:55 via pin [**] This was ok, two stars; one for Lio, one for Swerve.

– We get a Tyler Breeze video package.

Ariya Daivari vs. Bobby Kickpads : They lockup and Daivari slams him down. Daivari talks shit, does it again and slaps Kickpads. Kickpads fires back, Daivari cuts him off and hits a uranage. The Dollar Tree rainmaker finishes it. Ariya Daivari defeated Bobby Kickpads @ 1:30 via pin [NR] The Singhs and Ariya Daivari, 205 Live is just a giant rib on me at this point.

– Daivari lays him out post match.

– They talk about Gallagher getting suspended for assaulting GM Drake maverick. The suspension has now been lifted.

Tyler Breeze vs. Tony Nese : They lockup and Nese then takes time to pose; Breeze isn’t impressed. Lockup and Nese hits a shoulder tackle. Breeze cuts him off with a dropkick and poses. He follows with a catapult to the buckles and the suplex gets 2. He follows with kicks, and a cradle for 2 and then into the half crab. Nese makes the ropes and Breeze dumps him. To the floor and Breeze follows with strikes, back in and Nese traps him in the ring skirt and cuts him off. He slams him to the apron, and back in, Nese covers for 2. He follows with chops, lays the boots to Breeze and poses. He follows with ahead kick for 2. Nese grounds the action, Breeze fights and escapes. The jawbreaker follows, fires up with rights and dropkick. Nese cuts him off, but Breeze hits an enziguri. Nese cuts off the dive, to the floor and Nese hits a clothesline. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Ground and pound follows, and Nese misses the lionsault as Breeze hits a backstabber for 2. They work up top, Nese looks for a superplex, Breeze slips out into Cheeky nandos and covers for 2. The unprettier is countered, Nese cheap shots Breeze and stuns him over the ropes. The springboard moonsault gets 2. He talks shit to Breeze, they tease a ref bump and Nese cradles him or 2, They work into counters, dropkick by Nese and the running Nese is countered into a superkick by Breeze. Nese spills to the floor, Back in, Breeze misses the high cross, but counters into a cradle for the win. Tyler Breeze defeated Tony Nese @ 12:05 via pin [***] With Fandango out injured Breeze is a fun addition to the show. They worked hard and had a good match.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 81. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review NJPW New Year’s Dash, break down this good and horrible of the AWE vs. NXT battle, and preview Impact Hard to Kill. The show is approximately 128–minutes long. * Intro

* Jeremy’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Thoughts: 1:50

* NJPW New Year’s Dash Review: 13:10

* Impact Hard to Kill Preview: 37:55

* AEW Dynamite (1.08.20) Review: 1:02:00

* NXT TV (1.08.20) Review: 1:31:00

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:54:50

* Important Closing Notes: 2:00:50 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.