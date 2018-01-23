Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado defeated TJP, Ariya Daivari, & Tony Nese @ 9:15 via pin [***]

– Hideo Itami defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:35 via pin [**¼]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali @ 11:51 via pin [***½ ]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My Top 23 EVOLVE Matches of 2017.

– My Top 24 ROH Matches of 2017.

– My Top 8 Matches of December 2017.

– My NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 Takeaways.

– My Top 38 WWE Matches of 2017.

– My Top 25 Matches of 2017.

– Daniel Bryan says Enzo has relinquished the title and is no longer a member of the 205 Live roster. A 205 Live GM will be revealed next week and deal with the title situation and make the brand something the fans deserve.

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces that #205Live will get a brand-new General Manager NEXT WEEK, and that person will address the #Cruiserweight Championship situation. pic.twitter.com/0JR662P0ZR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Ariya Daivari, & Tony Nese : Dorado and TJP to begin. TJP controls early, grounding Dorado. TJP then slaps him around and Dorado fights back, scoring a takedown. Arm drags follow, and then chops and a standing moonsault for 2. TJP tags in Nese, he eats a dropkick and Metalik gets the tag. Metalik picks up the pace, hits arm drags and sends Nese to the floor. Metalik looks for a dive, but Nese rushes back in and cuts him off with a clothesline. Daivari tags in, taking control on Metalik. Commentary is discussing the former Zo Train members, but trying not to say it or Enzo’s name. Metalik fights off Daivari, tags in Kalisto and he hits a high cross for 2. Kalisto follows with a roundhouse kick, Nese distracts Kalisto allowing Daivari to send him to the floor. Daivari works over Kalisto on the floor, and then rolls him back in. TJP tags back in, and maintains the heat on Kalisto. He hits a series of suplexes, covering for 2. Kalisto manages a roll up for 2, but TJP cuts him off, covering for 2. Nese tags back in, and then he and Daivari work quick tags, working a really bland heat on Kalisto. Kalisto manages to hit a kick, and makes the tag to Dorado. Dorado and TJP in, and Dorado runs wild. The springboard high cross and spin kick follow, and then an enziguri. Dorado up top and the moonsault press gets 2. Metalik and Kalisto fly in with dropkicks, and follow with topes. Dorado MISSES the shooting star press, but runs TJP into Nese, and hits the lethal injection on TJP for the win. Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado defeated TJP, Ariya Daivari, & Tony Nese @ 9:15 via pin [***] the heat segment was a bit bland, but this was a good match and a good way to kick off the show.

– TJP cries after the match and Nese shoves him down, telling him he lost the match and that it was all his fault.

– Drew Gulak is here to remind us that he’s here to make a better 205 live and is all for a 25 Live GM. But it has to be someone against highflying, flipping and flopping; someone that will turn things into a Drewtopia.

Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher : Itami attacks at the bell and runs wild, hitting kicks and knee strikes. Gallagher garbs a side headlock and grounds the action. Itami takes Gallagher to the corner, Gallagher does his handstand spot, but Itami follows and continues to attack. Itami follows with kicks and then a knee drop to Gallagher as he hangs in the ropes. Gallagher goes under the ring and out the other side, attacking Itami from behind. Gallagher now looks to rip off Itami’s arm, grounding the action and then works into a cover for 2. Gallagher keeps working the arm, keeping Itami grounded. Itami escapes, fires up with clotheslines and hits a fisherman’s suplex. Itami up top and hits the flying clothesline for 2. Gallagher gets a roll up for 2. Itami cuts him off, hits the corner dropkick and follows with his new stunner/knee strike finish. Hideo Itami defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:35 via pin [**¼] This was ok, but Itami came in with come fire, which has been killed with this DOA feud with a heel Gallagher, who is not over.

– Tozawa cuts a cell phone promo; he wants to be GM.

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali : they hug and then talk some shit. They lock up and work to the ropes. We get a clean break, Ali looks to work the arm, but Alexander escapes and they work into some fun counters, working into a stalemate. They again lockup, work to the corner and things get a bit chippy. Alexander gets the head scissors and dropkick, covering for 1. Alexander grounds the action, working the arm. Ali escapes, hits the dropkick, and then he works the arm, grounding Alexander. Alexander escapes and sends Ali to the floor as he looks to springboard in. Alexander follows, rolls him in and covers for 2. Alexander locks in a Japanese strangle hold, Ali fights out, but Alexander lights him up with a running uppercut. Alexander follows with chops in the corner, but then misses a charge and Alexander eats the buckles. Ali fires up, makes his comeback and hits an enziguri and then follows with the rolling X-Factor for 2. Ali looks for a tornado DDT, but Alexander counters and then Ali counters. Alexander sends him to the buckles. He kicks him in the face, hits the slingshot flatliner and covers for 2. Alexander is pissed now, he and Ali trade slaps and strikes. Alexander hits the backfist, but Ali catches him with the spin kick. Ali then runs into the Spanish fly and we have a double down. Ali counters the lumbar check, but Alexander catches him with a kick, but Ali hits the tornado DDT for a great near fall. Ali heads up top now, the imploding 450 MISSES! Alexander hits the neutralizer and lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali @ 11:51 via pin [***½] This was a very good, back and forth main event with two of the brand’s top babyfaces. They worked hard, slowly escalated the intensity and locked into a great homestretch, filled with some great near falls. Alexander wins and maintains his momentum, as he has to be a favorite to win the title, especially since he had a title shot at the Rumble, which he lost out on due to the Enzo situation.

– They shake hands post match.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend