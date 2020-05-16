Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 5.15.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyler Breeze defeated Tehuni Miles @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese @ 8:35 via pin [**½]

– Graves & Saxton are on commentary because… well, they fired the old guys.

Tyler Breeze vs. Tehuni Miles : Tehuni, who looks like Dollar Tree Velveteen Dream, attacks at the bell and is quickly cut off. The ref backs off Tyler, Tehuni hits a dropkick and dumps him. Tehuni mocks Tyler, and back in, Tehuni lays the boots to him. He follows with strikes, a neck breaker, and covers for 2. He continues to lay the boots to Tyler, hits another neck breaker and that gets 2. Tehuni talks shit to Tyler, slaps him and follows with kicks. He grounds things as Tyler fights to his feet, and is slammed right back down. Tyler then hits the superkick for 2. He follows with a dropkick, but Tehuni hits a dominator for 2. He argues with the ref, Tyler counters back and the unprettier finishes it. Tyler Breeze defeated Tehuni Miles @ 5:55 via pin [**] From a developmental standpoint, Miles working with Breeze is great for Miles. The match was ok, but bland as Miles was generic developmental heel #9 here.

– We get a video package on the history of issues between Nese & Gallagher.

Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher : They lockup and work to the ropes for the break. Jack attacks the arm, and they work into counters and to the mat. Jack follows with ground and pound, kicks and strikes as he controls. Tony powders to the floor, but back in, Tony fires back and picks up the pace to take control and covers for 2. He grounds things, Jack fights to his feet, fires back and the crucifix gets 2. Tony sorta hits a backbreaker for 2. He dumps Jack and back in, Tony hits a slam for 2. He grounds things, working a body scissors and Jack rolls into guard and delivers ground and pound. Tony counters into a crab, Jack counters out and follows with body shots, Tony trips him up and to the floor, Tony gets run into the barricades. Back in and Jack delivers kicks, they trade and Jack attacks the ribs. Tony hits him in the throat and stuns him over the ropes as the springboard moonsault follows for 2. Tony then counters into the sunset driver for 2. The running Nese is countered by the head butt and the gentleman’s dropkick misses as Tony cradles him for 2 but Jack then cradles him for 2. The rolling elbow finishes it. Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese @ 8:35 via pin [**½] Well, they’ve jobbed the shit out of Nese lately haven’t they? Anyway, the match had its moments, and was solid overall.

