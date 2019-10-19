Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 10.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– IC Title Match: Roman Reigns defeated Champion Shinsuke Nakamura @ 11:55 via DQ [**¾]

– Shorty Gable defeated Curtis Axel @ 1:30 via submission [NR]

– The New Day & Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– #1 Contenders Match: Nikki Cross won @ 9:05 via pin [***]

– Braun Strowman defeated Drew Gulak @ 3:00 via pin [Fuck Off]

– Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura @ 9:05 via pin [***]

IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roman Reigns : Sami is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. Nakamura attacks with strikes and knee strikes on the ground, Reigns fires back and follows with a back elbow strike. He works him over in the corner, but Reigns fires back and hits the Samoan drop for 2. Sami distracts Reigns, and pulls Nakamura out of the way of the drive by allowing Nakamura to follow with a kick Post break and Nakamura has things grounded. Reigns fights and works to his feet, and follows with elbows. Nakamura fires back and flies into an uppercut. Reigns lays in clotheslines, taking control and follows with the big boot. He looks for the superman punch, but Nakamura counters into an arm bar and then triangle. Reigns powers up into a Gotch lift and hits the powerbomb for 2. Sami distracts Reigns, and that allows Nakamura to hit the snap German. Kinshasa is countered into a superman punch and that gets 2. He looks for the spear but King Corbin attacks for the DQ. Roman Reigns defeated Champion Shinsuke Nakamura @ 11:55 via DQ [**¾] This was pretty good and heated up towards the end until the shit finish as most expected.

– Daniel Bryan arrives and makes the save. until Sami grabs him and Nakamura hits Kinshasa.

– New Day meets with Heavy Machinery about tonight’s tag match. Otis brings in some pancake batter infused with protein powder. Otis drinks the batter.

– Kayla interviews Corbin, who refuses to talk.

– we get a video package hammering home the Shorty Gable gimmick, because WWE excels at subtly.

Shorty Gable vs. Curtis Axel : Axel takes control early on, hits the neck snap and covers for 2. He grounds things, but Gable fires back and gets the sunset flip for 2.he takes out Dallas and gets the ankle lock for the win. Shorty Gable defeated Curtis Axel @ 1:30 via submission [NR] It was short.

– Post match, Gable says he height makes him who he is and he embraces that. Those that mock him made him look deep into himself, and will no longer be insecure because you can overcome. He’s Shorty Gable, well now, he’s Shorty G.

– Hulk Hogan joins us via Skype. He talks about losing Rollins on his team at Sweet Saudi Money IV. Everyone wants to be on his team, mentioning Shorty G & Ali, and at the end of the show, he will announce his new captain.

The New Day & Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode : Kofi is at ringside. Tucker and Dolph begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Dolph follows with rights and a dropkick. Tucker follows with a dropkick and tags in Otis, Roode joins them but Heavy Machinery hit stereo suplexes. Big E & Otis dance and work double teams and stereo suplexes onto the Revival. Woods follows with a tope but Roode & Dolph cuts him off on the floor. Post break and Dash is in control on Woods. Dawson cuts him off, but Woods keeps fighting and hits an enziguri. The heels cutoff the tag and continue to double team Woods and cover for 2. Dolph tags in and continues the attack, takes Woods up top but Woods counters and knocks him to the mat. The missile dropkick follows and Otis tags in. He runs wild, taking down all the heels and clearing them out. He no sells chops, dances and starts hitting suplexes. The caterpillar connects, catches Dawson and Dolph takes out Tucker as the Revival attack Otis. Big E tags in and midnight hour finishes it. The New Day & Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode @ 10:30 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, and energetic tag that sets up New Day for a potential tag title shot and also and hyped the Sweet Saudi Money tag match.

– Smackdown airs on FS1 next week.

– Bryan is interviewed and is excited to tag with Reigns against Nakamura & Corbin.

– We get an Ali video package.

Miz TV With Bayley : Bayley has new theme music and is accompanied by Sasha Banks. Miz welcomes them to the show and talk about Bayley winning the championship last week. Banks puts her over as a grand slam champion as Miz runs footage of her “shocking behavior” last week as well as footage from shocked fans and crying children. Miz asks her why and Bayley says she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. Miz asks about the kids that idolized her, and keeps pressing for an answer. Miz says she’ll always place second to Banks, but Banks call bullshit and mocks him for his draft status. Bayley says she did what she did last week, killing the Bayley buddies, because it defined her and how “they” saw her. She gave and she gave and she gave but all they did was take. She’s a role model and hero, and elevated the division. But at HIAC when she lost, she was heartbroken and in pain. And no one was there for her, to hug her. She won’t be second place to anyone anymore, she picked herself up, won her title back, but no one gave her a big hug. The division is lazy, lacks desire and passion. She won’t be who they wanted her to be any longer, because she outgrew them If you an inspiration, well, life sucks and then you die. Nikki Cross arrives and says that the time for talk is over, and plans to win tonight an will share a big hug with Bayley. Dana arrives and talks about her passion and desire, she’s overlooked and tonight, she will give them something to cheer about. Bayley was really good here, but I hate the revolving door shit.

Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville : Evans powders as the other brawl. Mandy & Sonya take control, working over Nikki & Carmella. They double team Nikki, but Nikki battles back and dumps Sonya as she clotheslines Mandy. To the floor as Mandy & Sonya work over Carmella and dump her over the barricade. Dana attacks, Evans takes her out and it breaks down as Carmella hits a high cross off of the barricade. Post break as Mandy & Soya work over Carmella. Carmella battles back and hits the broncobuster but Nikki cradles her for 2. It breaks down, Nikki hits a high cross onto a pile on the floor. Evans slams her to the steps but Back in and Dana hits her with a powerbomb. The senton connects and Carmella makes the save. She brawls with Mandy, but Carmella gets the code of silence until Sonya breaks it up. It breaks down into the big move buffet and Nikki hits the purge for the win. Nikki Cross won @ 9:05 via pin [***] This was good and fun, they worked hard, kept the pace up and Nikki is a fine first challenger for Bayley. Can’t wait to see that at Crown Jew… oh yeah.

– We get a Braun Strowman video package.

– They hype the Rollins vs. Fiend feud.

Braun Strowman vs. Drew Gulak : Gulak begs off and introduces himself as a former WWE Cruiserweight champion. He says if Strowman goes into Crown Jewel like he normally does, Fury will KO him. he has a Power Point presentation to help Strowman. For fucks sake. Strowman attacks, tosses him around and head butts Gulak to the floor, runs him over and follow with clubbing strikes and the powerslam for the win. Braun Strowman defeated Drew Gulak @ 3:00 via pin [Fuck Off] Poor Drew… Heath Slater was busy? Seriously why undo all of the work done with Gulak here? I get why Braun needed a win, but use someone else.

Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura : It’s announced that Roman Reigns will captain Team Hogan at Sweet Saudi Money IV. Reigns begins with strikes on Corbin, tags in Bryan and double teams follow. Bryan hits the bulldog and body kicks. Nakamura tags in and attacks with strikes. Bryan cuts him off and Sami distracts him as Nakamura attacks. Post break and Corbin covers for 2 after deep six. He lays the boots to Bryan, tags in Nakamura and Bryan battles back and posts Corbin. Nakamura follows with strikes, Bryan counters and hits the clothesline. Corbin cuts off the tag and takes out Reigns. Nakamura Germans Bryan and a knee strike gets 2. Corbin works over reigns on the floor, and Bryan follows with a suicide dive, back in and the YES lock follows on Nakamura. Corbin makes the save and Reigns then wipes him out. He spears him through the barricade, Bryan follows with kicks on Nakamura, and the busaiku knee is cut off but Bryan gets it the second time for the win. Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura @ 9:05 via pin [***] This was good, setting Bryan up as a challenger to Nakamura and also building to Team Flair vs. Team Hogan.

