Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 11.08.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: New Day defeated Champions The Revival @ 8:20 via pin [**½]

– Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali & Chad Gable @ 4:20 via pin [**½]

– Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross @ 9:40 via submission [**½]

– For a Spot on The Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team: Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville @ 3:50 via pin [**]

– King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns @ 12:35 via pin [**½]

– King Corbin arrives to kick off the show. He hypes Survivor Series, and blames Reigns for NXT’s invasion because he’s not a real leader. He outs over Reigns’ accomplishments, but says the fickle fans only care about what he’s done lately, which is nothing. Reigns takes days off, makes appearances, and lost the desire to be champion. Reigns is half the man he used to be, the Shield abandoned him and says he has small testicles. He also says the big dog’s bite sounds like a Chihuahua now. He continues to mock Reigns, but then says he isn’t here because he’s granting wishes, but they will fight in the main event tonight. He talks about doggy poop bags while Corbin says they will bend the knee to him. That was bad.

– New Day is interviewed and give a shout out to Woods. Kofi says the Revival are legit, but keep talking mess so tonight. they need those titles to catch up to Charlotte. They are doing it for Woods.

New Day vs. Champions The Revival : Kofi immediately goes for repeated cradles for near falls. Dawson cuts him off as Dash tags in and follows with chops. Kofi fights back, tags in Big E and double teams follow for 2. Dash fakes a knee injury and we go to break. Post break and Big E hits a belly to belly on Dash, who is of course fine. Kofi tags in and runs wild on Dawson, and wipes out the champions with a dive. Back in and the top rope clothesline connects. They cut Kofi off and the powerplex follows for 2 as Big E makes the save. He suplexes Dawson, Dash hits a tornado DDT but Kofi hits SOS for 2. Big E tags back in and is cut off as Dawson tags in and the double team draping DDT follows. The demolisher follows for 2. Big E counters shatter machine, Kofi hits a missile dropkick and the double team trouble in paradise finishes it. New Day defeated Champions The Revival @ 8:20 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match between two teams that are capable of much better. The long commercial break with poor placement also hurt the match. The result also nukes the Survivor Series tag I was really looking forward to.

– Sami Zayn invites Daniel Bryan (he’s still trying to recruit him & says if he would have joined them, Bryan would be NXT Champion right now) to ringside for Nakamura & Cesaro’s tag match. Bryn just stands there and stares at him.

– Imperium arrive and attack Heavy Machinery before their match, beating them down until the Smackdown roster runs Imperium off.

– Kayla interviews Banks & Bayley about Shayna’s attack last week. Banks says Shayna is trying to be relevant by coming after the two women that made the NXT women’s division. Bayley says she’s held all of the women’s titles and is ready for Survivor Series.

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali & Chad Gable : Sami is at ringside while Bryan watches from the ramp. Cesaro immediately hits a running uppercut and tags in Nakamura. Gable gets the hanging arm bar, but Cesaro then cuts him off. Gable fights back with a victory roll into a tag. Ali hits a RANA, enziguri and tornado DDT for 2 as Nakamura makes the save. Gable dumps him and runs into a pop up uppercut and is dumped. Ali hits a suicide dive, and back in heads up top but Cesaro catches the high cross, hits a back breaker and covers for 2. I breaks down, Nakamura hits the reverse XPLODER and the Kinshasa is cut off with a superkick. Sami distracts Ali, Cesaro takes out Gable and Nakamura hits Kinshasa for the win. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali & Chad Gable @ 4:20 via pin [**½] This was another solid match, and I get that the heels had to win to advance the Bryan story, but it killed any small amount of momentum Ali & Gable had coming out of Crown Jewel. Also, great move beating the guy that just had a feature on CBS News.

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross : Bayley is on commentary, while Banks is now using the Snoop Dogg remix of her music. They lock up and Banks lays in strikes and works over Nikki in the corner. The suplex follows for 2. Banks chokes her out in the ropes, and follows wit a running meteora for 2. Nikki sorta hits a head scissors, follows with strikes and a cross body for 2. She dumps Banks and hits a high cross off of the apron. Nikki attacks Bayley and back in, Bayley grabs her as Banks attacks. Nikki gets the cradle for 2. Banks powders, and talks with Bayley. Post break and Banks hits the double knee drop for 2. Nikki counters back with a tornado DDT, clotheslines and a bulldog. Nikki heads up top, hits the high cross but Banks rolls through into a cradle for 2. Nikki hits a dropkick, but Banks cradles her for 2. Banks counters the purge into a back stabber, banks statement and Nikki taps. Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross @ 9:40 via submission [**½] This was a solid match to get Banks back on track after her HIAC loss and time off due to injury.

– Post match. Shayna Baszler arrived to attack and lay out Bayley.

– Sami tells Bryan he should have celebrated with Cesaro & Nakamura earlier. He knows that Bryan has already made a decision. The Fiend arrives and mandible claws Bryan.

– We get video of Tyson Fury’s in ring debut at Crown Jewel.

– Tyson Fury arrives and plays to he crowd. He’s fought all over the world, but loves being home. He has a fight on February 22nd, but has unfinished business with someone. Braun arrives and they go face to face. Braun says he’s here and Fury thanks him for their fight in Saudi Arabia and they shake hands. Fury thinks that they should be a tag team and Braun likes the sound of that but there is no one stupid enough to fight them The B Team arrives as Axel says they are stupid enough to fight them. Dallas says that the B in B Team stands for fearless. Braun attacks, hits running tackles on the floor and Fury then KOs Dallas as Braun powerslam Axel.

Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville : This was supposed to take place last week until Team NXT kicked the shit out of all involved. Sonya & Carmella begin with Soya taking early control. Carmella battles back, hits a head scissors but Sonya cuts her off and tags in Mandy. They follow with quick tags and double teams in the corner. Mandy hits the fall away slam for 2. Sonya in but Carmella fires back with superkicks until Sonya cuts her off and covers for 2. She grounds the action, Carmella fights for a tag, and finally gets it. Dana in with strikes, the back handspring elbow and cartwheel splash for 2. It breaks down, Sonya is dumped and Dana dropkicks her into the steps. Back in and Dana hits the swanton for the win. Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville @ 3:50 via pin [**] Dana & Carmella join Sasha Banks on Smsackdown’s Survivor Series team; it was ok.

King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns : Reigns dumps Corbin at the bell and follows him out, delivering strikes. He whips him to the barricades. Back in and Reigns follows with strikes, Corbin fires back and Reigns cuts him off with clotheslines in the corner. The big boot follows, and Corbin powders. Back in and Reigns sets, Roode & Dolph arrive and Reigns attacks them. back in and Corbin hits deep six and covers for 2. Post break and Corbin has the heat. He talks shit, follows with strikes and dumps Reigns so that his minions can attack. Corbin slams Reigns to the barricade. Back in and Corbin hits the Bossman lariat. He grounds the action Reigns slowly fires back and they trade strikes. Reigns follows with clotheslines until Corbin hits a chokeslam for 2. he follows with more strikes, Reigns fires up and follows with strikes. he stuns Corbin of the ropes and the clothesline gets 2. The superman punch is stopped by Dolph, he gets taken out, Roode as well. Spear to Dolph and Corbin hits end of days to win. King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns @ 12:35 via pin [**½] I was solid but overbooked to get us to Corbin vs. Reigns, which I saw too many times on Raw.

