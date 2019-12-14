Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 12.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Fire and Desire @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– The Revival defeated Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali @ 9:00 via pin [***½]

– Dana Brooke defeated Bayley @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Cesaro and Nakamura defeated Heavy Machinery @ 9:33 via pin [***]

– King Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston went to a no contest, I guess, @ 8:12 [**]

– New Day defeated Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler @ 2:45 via DQ [NR]

– We open with King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler in the ring. Corbin thanks the crowd for being so welcoming, and then jokes with Dolph about the place still smelling like dog food after last week. Corbin says his 2019 has been incredible, he beat Angle at WrestleMania, won King of the Ring, and promises to close by beating Reigns at TLC. He promises to use everything at his disposal to make the big dog bow down to his king, and be the sole leader of Smackdown going into 2020. He and Dolph mock the “unchained” stuff that’s been around Reigns this week, joking that scared dogs run away when they’re unchained, He’s got security all around the building and Reigns would just get something even worse than last week if he showed up. Corbin says a lot of people are happy that Reigns isn’t showing up this week, then he has Dolph speak on behalf of the locker room to approve his actions last week. Dolph says that Reigns stepped up to Corbin and got put down. He tries to lead a “Hail Corbin” chant but The New Day arrives. They mock Corbin’s attire and his imaginary kingdom. Corbin insults Kingston, noting that Brock Lesnar beat him in seven seconds. Kingston says it was more like eight, but he’s still a champion of the people, while Corbin had a good year, Kingston won the title at Mania, and reigned for six months and beat everyone including Dolph. He didn’t complain about losing the title, he got back to marching forward and they’re seven time tag team champions now. Kingston continues mocking Corbin and says if he were a real king he’d have pride and dignity but Corbin is incapable of having any of those things. Corbin mocks the one lucky day in Kingston’s eleven year career, so Kingston slaps him. Corbin tells him if he wants to be a locker room leader like Reigns he’ll get humiliated like Reigns, Corbin vs. Kofi, sounds like something.

– We get a Miz vs. Wyatt video package.

– In the back Corbin and Ziggler find a security guy laid out outside of their locker room. In the room is another goof smashed through a table, these two wonder out loud who did this, Ziggler actually says “What does this mean?” What a fucking idiot.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Fire and Desire : Sonya gets dumped as the faces isolate Rose. Rose quickly battled back, Sonya tagged in and the heels took control for a quick bit,. Bliss makes the save, and Rose got dumped allowing Sonya to eat the purge for the win. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Fire and Desire @ 2:30 via pin [NR] A super serious revenge match that didn’t even last three minutes as they still have no idea what to do with poor Fire & Desire.

– Sami Zayn meets with heavy Machinery. who have Santa hats and a gift. Otis got Zayn in the secret Santa pool. Zayn opens it to find a Christmas ham, cooked and everything. Sami says this is easily the worst gift he’s ever received, reminds them he’s a vegan and calls the ham an insult. Otis apologizes, Zayn mocks him for the apology and asks Tucker how he deals with Otis who he resumes mocking. He calls Otis an oaf, which doesn’t go over well, Nakamura and Cesaro show up to delay a brawl. Cesaro takes the ham, holds it for a second and then tosses it to the ground. THAT HAM HAD A FAMILY DUDE!

The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali : Dash and Gable begin, locking up and working into counters. Dawson low bridges Gable, they take out Ali and slam Gable into the announce table. Back in and the cover gets 2. Dawson grounds Gable, Dash back in and Gable fights back with a German. Gable pick up near falls with cradles until Dash cuts him off with a backbreaker. Double teams follow. Post break and Ali and Gable connect with dives. And back in, the double team double stomp gets 2. Gable runs wild until Dawson hits the tiger driver for 2. They workup top, Gable fires back, and hits chaos theory but Dash cuts that off with a splash, 450 by Ali and everyone is down. Ali in runs into shatter machine for thee finish. The Revival defeated Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali @ 9:00 via pin [***½] This was very good with the right team winning, but Ali & Gable looking to have real potential as a fun babyface tag team.

– Bayley is interviewed and says that Lacey Evans might be impressive to other people but she doesn’t care about people. She wasted years doing what other people wanted, and she feels the title speaks for itself. Elias is in the background strumming to cut her off. Bayley is insulted by this and Elias says he got Bayley for secret Santa so he has a song to give her. He mocks her, Bayley calls the song stupid and picks a fight with Dana Brooke.

Champion Bayley vs. Dana Brooke : Bayley slapped Dana and it was on. Dana actually ran wild on Bayley, hit a tribute bomb to big Dave Bautista, but Bayley quickly ended things with the rose plant. Dana Brooke defeated Bayley @ 2:45 via pin [NR] Short and solid for the time given, and Dana looked good in defeat.

– We get another Sheamus video package.

– Interview time with the Miz in his home. Miz still doesn’t know where Daniel Bryan is, Renee Young asks why he’s interested in Bryan again and brings up their past. Miz doesn’t have a good answer, says he and Bryan bring out the best and worst in each other but he acknowledges the love the fans have for Bryan and how important he is, and despite their occasional dislike he respects him and feels it’s finally time to do the right thing himself. When asked about last week, Miz says Wyatt likes to play mind games and he knows that as he also plays mind games as well. He says the doctored photo is still in his head and doesn’t feel he’s got a choice in accepting the fight with Wyatt. Wyatt claims to have changed everyone who’s stepped into the ring with him, but Miz says he’s changed as well but it was through fatherhood and his family is the most important thing to him. Miz notes he genuinely doesn’t know what Wyatt is capable of. Young asks if he’s afraid about the match, Maryse off screen calls him over to see Wyatt on the tablet and the Funhouse puppets in the crib of their daughter playing with her. Miz and Maryse run up to the nursery, and find a doll with Fiend style face paint. Miz asks his infant daughter where she got it, then he tosses the camera crew out saying the interview is over.

– Back in the arena and it’s Firefly Funhouse time. The new doll is on screen as Wyatt shows up. He says he was just trying to be nice, as it’s the holiday season and the time of giving. He says that how much Miz loves his family makes his heart say Yowie Wowie. He says Abbie taught him that nobody likes a snitch, snitches get stitches, and says Miz worked so hard to expose what happened to Bryan he exposed himself. Bryan is still with Him, but Miz is here with Wyatt. He says he trained himself to not feel pain, because pain is just a chemical reaction in his brain, then says Miz can train himself not to feel love and offers to teach him that trick, if he’ll let him in. To close he says Marine 5 was fire, the best in the series, and hopes to see him at TLC. Ok, I laughed there.

– Backstage, Corbin & Dolph find more geeks laid out. Corbin says they wont just humiliate Kofi tonight, they’ll make a statement.

Cesaro and Nakamura vs. Heavy Machinery : Sami is at ringside. Cesaro and Tucker begin. They lockup and Cesaro lays in uppercuts, but Tucker follows with a dropkick and high cross. Nakamura tags in and Otis joins him. Otis overpowers him, Nakamura fires back and Otis runs him over. Nakamura cuts him off with kicks, Cesaro in and Tucker flies in with a cannonball to cut them off. Post break and Cesaro has the heat on Tucker. Tucker fights him off, but Cesaro stops the tag as Nakamura follows with a knee strike for 2. The guillotine follows, Tucker fights out but eats strikes. He mows down Nakamura and Otis gets the tag. He runs wild, hits slams, dances as Cesaro attacks, but that fires Otis up as he hits suplexes, but double teams cut him off and Tucker makes the save. It breaks down, Cesaro stops the compactor but he’s taken down and Otis looks for the caterpillar distraction by Sami and the Kinshasa finishes Tucker. Cesaro and Nakamura defeated Heavy Machinery @ 9:33 via pin [***] This was a good and fun tag match that the crowd was really into.

– Corbin tries to rally his remaining security geeks.

– They show video on the Batista & n.W.o. hall of fame announcements.

King Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston : Dolph & Big E are at ringside. Kofi takes early control, follows with chops and Corbin runs him over. Kofi takes him to the floor and follows with a dropkick. Kofi follows with a dive. Post break and Corbin dumps Kofi to the floor. Corbin works him over, posts him and back in, covers for 2. Back in and Corbin follows with strikes. He celebrates, and lays in more rights. Kofi fires back, Corbin cuts him off and covers for 2. Kofi fires back, hits SOS and that gets 2. He hits a RANA, the boom drop and sets for trouble in paradise. Dolph grabs Kofi, Big E stops him and the ref tosses Dolph to the back. He then attacks Big E, they all brawl and it’s over. King Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston went to a no contest, I guess, @ 8:12 [**] It was ok and sets us up for the Teddy Long special.

King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler vs. New Day : JIP as the heels work over Big E, and the fameasser gets 2. Corbin tags in and chokes out Big E in the ropes. Big E quickly cuts him off with a belly to belly. Kofi tags in and runs wild on Dolph. He dumps him and Corbin cuts off Kofi. Dolph superkicks Big E and Corbin lays in ground and pound on Kofi. They get handcuffs and that’s a DQ New Day defeated Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler @ 2:45 via DQ [NR] It was all set up for the big post match angle.

– Post match, they hang Kofi in the corner like they did Reigns last week. Corbin pulls out more dog food. The Revival cut off Big E with a Shatter Machine. BUT IT’S OK BECAUSE DOG FOOD JESUS IS HERE! He runs over a bunch of security goofs, takes out the Revival, takes out more security goofs. The Revival toss Reigns into the ring, where, he lands Superman punches to The Revival, and Dolph, but Corbin attacks him. Corbin gets the scepter, Reigns hits a Superman punch and he’s out but left the scepter behind. Reigns gets the scepter, and a can of dog food. Dolph hits a super kick to cut him off, The Revival set Reigns on the announce table. Dolph climbs the ladder, but Big E is here and takes out The Revival. Reigns is up and chokeslams Dolph off of the ladder through the announce table as Corbin looks mortified on the ramp. Roman Reigns stands tall in the ring as the show ends.

