Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 1.24.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 8:25 via pin [***]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Sarah Logan : They lock up and work into counters as Purrazzo targets the arm. Logan counters and takes her down, but Purrazzo goes back to the arm as Logan makes the ropes. She fires back, but Purrazzo keeps going for the arm bar but Logan head butts her and then works her over in the corner. Logan grounds things, working for a choke but Purrazzo rolls out and walks into a dropkick and Logan covers for 2. Logan dumps her, back in and covers for 2. Ground and pound follows, and the cover gets 2, More strikes by Logan follow, Purrazzo fires back and lays in chops, they fight over a suplex until Purrazzo counters into a dropkick. The bicycle kick connects for 2. Logan stuns her off the ropes and the running knee strike finishes it. Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 6:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid little opener, Sarah works really hard and is someone they could do more with, but she’s stuck in Main Event purgatory. Deonna, for as little TV experience as she has, came of really well showing good ring presence and like she’s been working TV for a longer time than she has.

25.00 Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin : They lockup and separate. Lockup again, Shelton grounds things and targets the arm until Alexander fights to his feet. Shelton follows with rights, Alexander counters back into a dropkick and head scissors and then connects with rights. The enziguri follows as Shelton catches Alexander up top and hits the avalanche suplex for 2. Shelton grounds things, and then whips Alexander to the buckles. Spin kick by Shelton and that gets 2. He follows with a snap suplex for 2. The back elbow connects, Shelton hits a slam and grounds things. Alexander fights to his feet, hits a jawbreaker and follows with strikes. He follows with clotheslines, a dropkick and follows with a suicide dive. He hits another but Shelton cuts him off with a knee strike. Alexander fires back with a flurry, but Shelton powerbombs him for 2, Alexander counters the ankle lock with a cradle for 2. The tornado DDT connects and the back handspring kick finishes it Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 8:25 via pin [***] This was a good match between two guys who could be doing a lot more.

