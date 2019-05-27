Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya defeated Tamina @ 5:45 via submission [**]

– Cedric Alexander defeated EC3 @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Shitty Sam Roberts is back on commentary for some reason.

Natalya vs. Tamina : They lock up and Tamina overpowers Natalya early on, but and follows with a shoulder tackle. She works the arm, but Natalya escapes and follows with strikes. Tamina misses a charge and Natalya rolls her up for 2. Tamina fights off the sharpshooter, and follows with a clothesline. She then lays the boots to her, hits a corner ass attack and covers for 2. Tamina grounds the action, and then chokes out Natalya in the ropes. Natalya then cradles her for 2, but Tamina cuts her off with a right. The back elbow follows, but Natalya goes for a slam but Tamina falls on her and covers for 2. The superkick follows that for 2 again. Natalya gets a small package for 2 and follows with the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya defeated Tamina @ 5:45 via submission [**] This was a bit lethargic, but ok overall, despite Roberts’ horrible commentary.

– We get highlight from the men’s MITB match.

– We see Big E’s return on Smackdown, Kofi Kingston beating Sami Zayn, and then the return of Dolph Ziggler. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the introduction of the 24/7 title. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– We get a video package, hyping Triple H vs. Orton at WWE Sweet Saudi Money III.

Cedric Alexander vs. EC3 : They lock up and Cedric works a side headlock. EC3 counters out and Cedric counters back but EC3 grounds him. Cedric picks up the pace with a head scissors and dropkick for 2. EC3 cuts him off with a clothesline, and then grounds the action. He lays the boots to Cedric, but Cedric fires back with chops but EC3 cuts him off and covers for 2. The neck breaker follows for 2. He follows with grounded strikes, and grounds the action with a full nelson. EC3 then slams Cedric and the elbow drop follows. Cedric then cradles him for 2. The basement dropkick follows, and Cedric follows with rights and then the springboard clothesline for 2. Cedric lays in chops and uppercuts, but EC3 catches him with a TKO and covers for 2. Cedric counters the one percenter into the lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated EC3 @ 5:00 via pin [**½] Why move Cedric to Raw when he’s doing nothing but being wasted on Main event? Why have they done absolutely nothing with EC3? The answer to both is, “because fuck you, that’s why.” The match was solid.

– We close with highlights of Reigns vs. Elias from Smackdown. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– End scene.

