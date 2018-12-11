Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 12.11.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox defeated Apollo Crews & Bayley @ 9:45 via pin [**¼]

– R-Truth & Carmella defeated The Miz & Asuka @ 11:35 via pin [**½]

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Apollo Crews & Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox : Mahal and Crews to begin. They work into some back and forth, with Crew picking up some near falls. The ladies tag in and Bayley immediately goes for near falls, but Fox rolls to the floor. She yells at Mahal & The Singhs, and back in, Bayley takes her down. Fox battles back with strikes, and then kicks. Bayley then gets a cradle for 2. The guys tag back in and Mahal takes control and lays the boots to Crews. Crews picks up the pace, hits a hip toss, but Mahal stuns him off the ropes and the knee strike gets 2. Mahal slows the pace, and delivers knee drops. Crews battles back, but Mahal slams him down and covers for 2. Mahal grounds things, Crews escapes but runs into a clothesline. Mahal again grounds things seemingly forever. Crews escapes, hits an enziguri and the ladies tag in. Bayley runs wild, hits corner elbows and mounted punches. The Saito suplex follows and then a running knee strike. The stunner in the ropes follows, and Bayley to belly gets 2 as the Singhs pull out the ref. Crews takes them out with an apron moonsault. Bayley to belly on a Singh and then the other. Mahal takes out Crews. Back in and Fox hits the big boot for the win. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox defeated Apollo Crews & Bayley @ 9:45 via pin [**¼] This was ok, with a fun closing stretch before the heels finally took the win.

The Miz & Asuka vs. Truth & Carmella : The ladies begin. Miz & Asuka argue and Asuka hits Miz, and that’s a tag. Truth rolls up Miz for 2. He follows with shoulder tackles, and a head scissors. Miz fires back, but Truth hits a hip toss and dumps Miz. Dance break. Asuka dances and Miz gets pissed. Truth brings Miz back in and follows with mounted rights until Miz cuts him off. Miz follows with a running kick for 2. Miz grounds things and hits another winning kick for 2. The short DDT follows for 2 as Carmella makes the save. Miz now lays in IT kicks, but Truth cradles him and that gets 2. Miz cuts him off with a clothesline, and corner dropkicks. Truth cuts him off with a lariat and the ladies tag in. Carmella lays in clotheslines, but misses the broncobuster. Asuka hits a knee strike, sliding kick and that gets 2. Miz tags himself in and Truth hits the flying forearm for 2as Asuka makes the save. Carmella superkicks Asuka as Miz pulled her in the way. Superkick by Carmella, axe kick by Truth and that gets a good 2. Asuka dumps Carmella, Miz dumps Truth and Asuka is pissed. Miz begs off, but Asuka kicks his ass and leaves. Truth hits an unprettier and wins. R-Truth & Carmella defeated The Miz & Asuka @ 11:35 via pin [**½] This was solid, with some good near falls, and Asuka finally having enough of Miz, leading to a very unlikely finals.

– THE FINALS ARE: Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth & Carmella

– End Scene.

