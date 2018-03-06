Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 3.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeated Jimmy Uso & Naomi @ 10:30 via pin [**½]

– Commentary welcomes us to the show.

– Rusev, Lana, Charlotte, and Bobby Roode are on social media duty tonight.

Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi : Braun picks up Bliss with one arm to separate her from Naomi. Jimmy & Braun start us off, as Naomi kisses Jimmy goodbye. Jimmy fires up with strikes and kicks, but is instantly cut off. Braun hits the big corner splash and another. Bliss & Naomi are in now. They lock up, but Naomi starts to avoid Bliss and talks trash. Bliss slaps her and Braun talks shit from the apron. Naomi fights back, hits the sliding slap and covers for 2. Naomi continues to control, picking up a near fall. Naomi continues the heat; Jimmy knocks Braun to the floor with a superkick and hits another. The baseball slide dropkick follows. Bliss fights off Naomi, heads up top and gets cut off, she flies of the ropes but Braun catches her. Naomi then slams her off the apron and she lands on Braun, straddling him.

Braun chases Jimmy and slams him to the barricade to end his shit talking. This allows Bliss to attack Naomi and beat her down and cover for 2. Bliss slams her to the mat, and then works her over in the corner. Naomi battles back with an enziguri. Bliss cuts her off with a stomp and talks shit to Jimmy. Naomi hits a desperation jawbreaker, and follows with a clothesline and back elbow. The speedball kicks follow, and the leg drop gets 2. A cradle follows for 2. Bliss looks for a tag, but gets cut off. Braun in and attacks Jimmy, and beats him down on the floor. He slams Jimmy through the announce table. Bliss rolls up Naomi for the win. Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeated Jimmy Uso & Naomi @ 10:30 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, made fun by Braun’s antics.

– Next week, it’s Rusev & Lana vs. Charlotte & Bobby Roode.

– Here is the rest of the schedule…

* Week One Result: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya @ 12:49 via submission [***]

* Week Two Result: The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella @ 11:00 via pin [**]

* Week Three Result: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeated Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch @ 11:23 via pin [**½ ]

* Week Four Result: Jimmy Uso & Naomi defeated Goldust & Mandy Rose @ 12:20 via pin [**¾]

* Week Five Result: Rusev & Lana defeated Elias and Bayley @ 10:57 via pin [**]

* Week Six Result: Charlotte & Bobby Roode defeated Apollo & Nia Jax @ 10:40 via pin [**]

* Week Seven Result: The Miz & Asuka defeated Finn Balor & Sasha Banks @ 11:10 via pin [**¾]

* Week 9: Rusev & Lana vs. Charlotte & Bobby Roode

* Week 10: Miz & Asuka vs. Strowman/Bliss or Uso/Naomi

* Week 11: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair vs. 2nd Chance Team

* Week 12: Finals

