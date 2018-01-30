Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 1.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeated Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch @ 11:23 via pin [**½ ]

Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch : Bliss & Becky to begin. They stall a bit, and then they work backend forth, and go for covers. Becky does Sami’s dance, which amuses me. Bliss begs Strowman to help her, but Becky rolls her round and disorients Bliss. Becky takes her back down and Strowman wants to tag in. Bliss says she knows what she’s doing and Strowman says he trusts her. Becky lays in arm drags, as the crowd chants for Strowman. Bliss finally fights back, and covers for 2. Bliss now tags in Strowman, and Sami looks terrified. Sami tags in, talks trash, and then powders to the floor. Strowman now chases Sami, Sami makes the mistake of hitting Strowman, so he runs and tags out. Sami tries to attack Strowman from behind, so Strowman betas on him as Bliss mocks him. Strowman tosses Sami across the ring, and he tags out. He says he needs a few minutes, and just as Becky looks to take control, Bliss cuts her off, grounding the action. Bliss maintains control, slamming Becky face first to the mat. Sami tries to rally the crowd, and Becky hits an enziguri and looks for the tag, and gets it. BRAUN SMASH PUNY GINGER! Sami low bridges Strowman to the floor, but the plancha is caught and Sami is slammed off the apron. Bliss posts Becky, Sami tries to run, and then gets pres slammed over the barricade. Bliss tags in and hits TWISTED BLISS off of Strowman’s shoulders for the win. Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeated Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch @ 11:23 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, made fun by the personalities involved. That’s what really made the show for me, Sami’s cowardly act and the oddly entertaining Braun/Bliss dynamic were a ton of fun.

– Next week, Jimmy Uso and Naomi face Goldust and his new partner, MANDY ROSE!

– Renee interviews our winners. Bliss takes credit for the win, but Braun puts her over, and says it was a team effort, and calls her cute. Bliss says Braun is cute too; like a Mack truck with a smiley face. Bliss says they are going all the way to victory. She then tells Bran to do it, and he yells BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUN!

* Week One Result: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya @ 12:49 via submission [***]

* Week Two Result: The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella @ 11:00 via pin [**]

* Next Week: Goldust and Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

* Week 5: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

* Week 6: Apollo Crews and Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode

* Week 7: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka

* Week 8: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss vs. Goldust/??? or Uso/Naomi

* Week 9: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana vs. Crews/Jax or Roode/Flair

* Week 10: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya or Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella vs. Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch or Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

* Week 11: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair vs. 2nd Chance Team

* Week 12: Finals

