Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 1.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella @ 11:00 via pin [**]

– Finn Balor & Sasha Banks won last week and will face the winner of this match in week seven.

– Michael Cole, Beth Phoenix, and Corey Graves are the announce team.

– Kofi & Woods are out with Big E & Carmella, and New Day are dressed like Carmella, and carrying mini MITB briefcases.

– Big E keeps throwing pancakes at Graves.

– Bryan & Angle thank the fans for watching last week’s debut.

The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella : Miz and Big E to begin. Big E overpowers Miz to begin. He then works an abdominal stretch and slaps Miz’s ass. Big E follows with a shoulder block and Miz tags out to Asuka. Carmella in now, and she’s not in a hurry to get in the ring. Asuka throws a kick and Carmella runs away from her. Big E give Carmella a big “L,” and tells her to give it to Asuka. Asuka thanks Carmella and takes it. She then rips it in half and Carmella tags out. Back to Miz & Big E, Big E cuts him off and lays in the boots. Big E fights back hitting a belly-to-belly suplex and then an overhead toss. Another belly to belly follows. Big E follows with the splash and looks for the big ending, but Miz counters out and Carmella makes the save. Asuka and Miz now lay in kicks on Big E & Carmella. Asuka and Miz celebrate, but Big E catches Miz and cuts him off. Miz quickly battles back, hitting the running boot. Miz grounds Big E, and then follows with a neck breaker, covering for 2. Miz lays in another running kick, and then another. Miz keeps Big E grounded, follows with rights, and Big E starts to fire up. Miz cuts him off, stunning him off the ropes. Miz misses the corner clothesline and Asuka tags in. She hits the hip attack on Carmella, but Carmella catches her with a superkick. Carmella follows with a broncobuster, slaps Asuka round and talks shit. Asuka gets pissed and hits a back fist and knee strike. Asuka follows with the running kick an arm bar, Miz pulls Big E to the floor and Carmella taps. The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella @ 11:00 via pin [**] This was ok, they did well character work wise, but the match dragged and just lacked any real fire or sense of urgency. The Miz and Asuka are a fun and wacky pairing that I enjoy so far.

– Miz & Asuka get the winners post match interview. Asuka rants in Japanese, and Miz claims she said she learned from Miz and that he is her inspiration. Miz says they will dominate and win the whole thing.

– Here is the rest of the schedule…

* Next Week: Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch

* Week 4: Goldust and Alicia Fox vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

* Week 5: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

* Week 6: Apollo Crews and Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode

* Week 7: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka

* Week 8: Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch vs. Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

* Week 9: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana vs. Crews/Jax or Roode/Flair

* Week 10: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya or Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella vs. Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch or Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

* Week 11: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair vs. 2nd Chance Team

* Week 12: Finals

