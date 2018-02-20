Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 2.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Charlotte & Bobby Roode defeated Apollo & Nia Jax @ 10:40 via pin [**]

– Naomi & Jimmy Uso are commenting along with fans.

Charlotte & Bobby Roode vs. Apollo & Nia Jax w/Titus & Dana : Jax is not pleased that Dana & Titus are here. Roode & Apollo to begin. Roode tries to strut, fails, so Charlotte shows him how it’s done. They do a lot of nothing to begin until Roode hits a shoulder block, but Apollo cuts him off with arm drags. Roode now lays in chops, but Apollo picks up the pace and hits the dropkick for 2. Charlotte tags in now along with Jax. Jax attacks, but then misses a corner charge. Charlotte looks for a go behind, but Jax tosses her aside, Dana gets involved, allowing Jax to attack. Jax then yells at her. Charlotte battles back, hitting corner shoulder blocks. Charlotte dropkicks her to the floor. Charlotte tries to pull Jax in, but Jax stuns her off the ropes. The corner splash connects, Jax tosses her across the ring and hits an elbow drop for 2. Charlotte fights off a suplex, lays in knees and then gets distracted by Dana, and knocked to the floor. Jax yells at Dana again. Back in and Charlotte hits a dropkick and then chop blocks out the knee. Charlotte locks on the figure four, and has Jax trapped center ring. Jax escapes with head butts, and we get wholesale changes to Roode and Apollo. Roode runs wild, hits the neck breaker and heads up top, following with a clothesline off the ropes. Apollo fights off the DDT and rolls up Roode for 2. Apollo then hits a sunset flip for 2. Roode battles back and hits the spinebuster, but Jax makes the save. She then attacks Charlotte. They work up top and Charlotte knocks off Jax and hits the moonsault. Roode hits the DDT on Apollo and wins. Charlotte & Bobby Roode defeated Apollo & Nia Jax @ 10:40 via pin [**] This was a match, it wasn’t bad at all, but it was also just a short match that just existed and missed a lot of the charm of some of the earlier matches. It felt like they were just going through the motions.

– Renee interviews Charlotte & Bobby Roode. They Wooooo.

– Jax then makes sexy eyes at Titus and has him take his jacket off. She then runs down Dana & Titus, calling them zeros. She says they ruined thier match, and shoves him down (with Apollo tripping him up). She then hits Dana with a Samoan drop.

– Next week, it’s Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka.

– Here is the rest of the schedule…

* Week One Result: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya @ 12:49 via submission [***]

* Week Two Result: The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella @ 11:00 via pin [**]

* Week Three Result: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeated Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch @ 11:23 via pin [**½ ]

* Week Four Result: Jimmy Uso & Naomi defeated Goldust & Mandy Rose @ 12:20 via pin [**¾]

* Week Five Result: Rusev & Lana defeated Elias and Bayley @ 10:57 via pin [**]

* Week 7: Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka

* Week 8: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi

* Week 9: Rusev & Lana vs. Charlotte & Bobby Roode

* Week 10: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya or Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella vs. Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch or Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

* Week 11: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair vs. 2nd Chance Team

* Week 12: Finals

