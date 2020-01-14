Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 1.13.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton & AJ Styles @ 10:20 via pin [***]

– Ricochet defeated Mojo Rawley @ 3:25 via pin [*½]

– Charlotte defeated Sarah Logan @ 2:05 via submission [NR]

– Lashley defeated Rusev @ 14:20 via pin [**½]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Viking Raiders defeated The Singhs @ 0:45 via pin [NR]

– Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy @ 13:45 via pin [***¾]

– Erick Rowan defeated Ian Kickpads @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Seth Rollins & The AOP defeated Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe @ 5:40 [***]

– Of course, we just can’t start with a match, Orton has to talk. He invites Styles to the ring. He arrives and is not pleased, ringing up Orton recently tricking him. Styles claims that Orton isn’t the favorite to win the Rumble, he hit the sweetest RKO last week and many claimed it was the best they ever seen, and phenomenal. Maybe that’s all he needs to beat 29 others in the Rumble, including Orton, Lesnar, and… well Drew McIntyre arrives and says he’s had a few rough weeks, he’s had to dig deep and overcome but wants bigger game. And while they are having an RKO measuring contest, his claymore is bigger. He proposes a triple threat match.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles : They brawl at the bell, Orton cuts off Styles and the Good Brothers attack. RKO for Karl, and then a claymore for Gallows. Post break and Drew takes Styles up top, Styles counters and Drew end up in the tree of WHOA. Orton lays the boos to him and heads up top as Drew hits a spider German as Orton superplexes Styles. Head butt by Drew, hits future shock on Styles and looks for a claymore but Orton hits a dropkick. Drew pulls him to the floor, they brawl and Styles hits a slingshot forearm. Orton gets the steps and nails Drew. Back in and Styles attacks, hits the draping DDT on Orton and sets for an RKO. Orton counters and Styles hits a PELE. The RKO is blocked, Orton takes control and looks for a clash. He hits it and covers for 2. he sets for an RKO, but Styles cradles him for 2. RKO by Orton, claymore by Drew and he pins Styles. Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton & AJ Styles @ 10:20 via pin [***] Cliché triple threat finish aside, this was good with fun interplay between Styles & Orton while Drew picks up a nice win.

– Seth talks with AOP backstage about tonight’s fist fight. You are with them or against them. Nothing and no one can stop them. They are unstoppable and the destiny of Raw. Seth has sacrificed more than anyone can understand and tonight they impose their will and show you must embrace the Monday night messiah.

Ricochet vs. Mojo Rawley : Who let Mojo off Main Event? They go power vs. speed to begin, as Ricochet hits a head scissors and dropkick. Mojo cuts him off but Ricochet fights back and dumps him. Ricochet follows with a tope, and back in, Mojo hits a shoulder tackle for 2. He follows with a doctor bomb, a corner splash but Ricochet counters the Alabama slam, hits an enziguri and flies in, caught by Mojo and Ricochet counters into recoil. The 630 finishes it. Ricochet defeated Mojo Rawley @ 3:25 via pin [*½] Mojo still sucks, but at least the right man won.

– The Street Profits talk backstage about the rest of the show, since they still have no idea what to do with them.

Charlotte vs. Sarah Logan : This is fallout from last week’s brawl. Charlotte hits a big boot and dumps Logan. They brawl on the floor. Charlotte delivers chops and Logan fires back. back in and Charlotte hits the flatliner to the buckles, and the figure eight follows for the finish. Charlotte defeated Sarah Logan @ 2:05 via submission [NR] back to Main Event for Sarah.

– Joe & Kevin talk about tonight’s fist fight, Show arrives and says that Kevin shouldn’t stress about things as he will reintroduce his fist to Seth Rollins; Big Show is all about fisting tonight.

Paul Talks While Brock Stands Around Making Millions, A Hell Of A Job If You Can Get It : Heyman mocks the fans by doing a southern accent and introduces himself. They teased leaving as the fans didn’t appreciate Paul. He says Brock doesn’t suck and starts over on the promo, introducing himself and putting over Brock. Good heat on Paul here as he discusses Brock entering the Rumble at #1 since no one is worth enough to challenge him. Brock will win, because that’s a spoiler, and when he offers spoilers he’s never wrong. He reminds us that Brock ended taker’s Mania streak. Brock will not eek out a win, he will dominate at the Rumble and conquer the WWE universe and prove that his spoilers tell the future. R-Truth arrives, please don’t die Truth. Truth talks about his childhood hero John Cena and says that he will enter the Rumble. You may be a big, big, big man, but Truth knows you will fly over those ropes…Paul Heyman. Send for the man, Brock is corpsing. Paul corrects him and Truth says his bad, and takes himself out of the Rumble. Brock is fucking dying here. Truth says he wasn’t listening as Paul talks too much and gives away too many spoilers. He doesn’t want to go to Sioux Falls City and Paul corrects him. Truth asks Brock what’s up and Brock laughs and then kills him with a lariat, F5 and tosses the 24/7 title on him before leaving and saying, “that’s what’s up.” As always, Paul’s delivery is fantastic and he got god heat here. But he said absolutely nothing, the best part was Truth (a true national treasure) and Brock losing his shit over Truth’s antics. I laughed.

– Post break, Mojo attacks an injured Truth and wins the 24/7 title.

– Earlier today, Charly interviewed Lana & Lashley. They talk about the wedding and how everything went wrong. They know everyone is envious of them and that they will crush Rusev.

Lashley vs. Rusev : Lana is at ringside. They trade strikes to begin, Rusev hits a shoulder tackle and spin kick for 2. Lashley follows with rights, working over Rusev in the corner. Rusev fires back, hits a clothesline and then a suplex. Rusev works him over in the ropes, follows with a suplex and talks shit to Bob Lashley. Lana distracts Rusev allowing Lashley to fire back, but Rusev cuts him off with the cannonball for 2. Lashley thumbs him in the eye. and then dumps Rusev. He follows with a spear on the floor. Post break and has things grounded. He follows with a slam, and then elbow strikes. Lashley post Rusev’s knee and back in, continues to attack the leg. Rusev counters the powerslam, Lashley posts himself and Rusev delivers rights. He follows with clotheslines and a Samoan drop. The corner splash and overhead belly to belly connects. Lashley counters back into a German, Rusev pops up and hit a machka kick. The accolade follows, until Lana distracts Rusev, Lashley chop blocks and spears him for the double down. Liv arrives and confronts Lana. Lana throws a drink in her face and tosses her to the barricade. Lashley spears Rusev and wins. Lashley defeated Rusev @ 14:20 via pin [**½] They had a perfectly solid match that went in and out of being an intense battle; it was just really uneven as they continue the angle between the four.

– Lana & Lashley talk about Liv & Rusev, as Lana praises Lashley. She makes a challenge for a mixed tag next week. Lashley is not pleased by this.

Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The Singhs : This was an open challenge from the champions. Christ, I can’t escape the Singhs; WWE continues to rib me. The champions kick their asses on the floor, and in the ring they continue to dominate. Thor’s hammer finishes it. Champions The Viking Raiders defeated The Singhs @ 0:45 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Liv & Rusev accept the challenge from Lana & Lashley. Rusev also said, “You come in my face, I’m gonna fight you!”

Becky & Asuka’s Contract Signing : King is the host for this. Becky arrives and takes a seat. Asuka follows and is accompanied by Kairi Sane. Asuka talks mad shit to Becky in Japanese and takes a seat. Sane pokes Becky with her umbrella and Becky takes it away. Sane powders and Asuka signs first. Becky signs and says may the best woman win. Asuka mists her and then promises to take her soul at the Rumble, rough translation folks. Becky clears her eyes out and says Asuka is dangerous while she’s been too content. She’s found that anger now to overcome and if she goes down she’ll take Asuka with her. Short, simple, and Becky sold the mist and her anger really well here.

– Rey vs. Andrade in a ladder match is set for next week.

– Vega cuts a promo on “the disgraced legend” Rey Mysterio. Andrade is a real man a hero and unmasked Rey, Rey then attacked Andrade like the low life criminal he is and a disgrace to Latinos and his kids. Andrade is disgusted to call Rey a Latino, fires up in Spanish, I guess promising to end Rey. Rey responds and runs down Andrade for his actions, including injuring Carrillo. He loves this ladder match and will sacrifice years off his life and career to get his title back.

– We get a Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black video package.

Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black : Buddy talks shit so Black attacks. They trade, and work into a standoff as Buddy powders. Black dropkicks him and follows him out as they brawl on the floor. Buddy cuts him off, slamming Black to the ramp. He shoots him to the barricade, follows with strikes and heads onto the barricade but Black kicks him off of it. Black follows with kicks back in and then gets dropkicked to the post by Buddy, and then suplexed to the floor. Post break and Black fights off a powerbomb, hits a double stomp and whips Buddy into a chair and then murders him with a running knee strike. Back in and Black delivers strikes and kicks, a knee strike and springboard moonsault for 2. He looks for black mass, Buddy counters and cradles Black with the tights for 2. Knee strike by Black, and that gets 2. They work up top, kick by Buddy and Black pops back up, Buddy dumps him, but Black pops up again and kicks him all the way to the floor. Back in and they trade, Buddy takes control and Black then cuts him off, superkick by Black and Buddy cuts off the moonsault with a kick, Murphy’s law follows for 2 as Black gets the ropes. He looks for another, Black collapses and so Buddy picks him up and eats Black mass for 2. Black hits another and pins him. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy @ 13:45 via pin [***¾] This was far and away the best thing on the show, as they had another very good and tremendously fun, hard-hitting match; these guys rule.

– Brock is showing up again next week, also Lana & Lashley vs. Liv & Rusev, plus Rey vs. Andrade in a ladder match

– Buddy is still sitting at ringside. Charly tries to interview him but he refuses.

Erick Rowan vs. Ian Kickpads : Rowan destroys Kickpads and his pet bites his hand, bloodying him up. He claw slams Kickpads and wins. Erick Rowan defeated Ian Kickpads @ 1:30 via pin [NR] Squash.

Fist Fight: Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins & The AOP : The rules (no-holds barred, no disqualification, no count outs, no pin falls and no submissions and will end when the referee declares that one team is no longer able to continue) have essentially made this a last man standing match. The heels attack Show during his entrance until Kevin & Joe make the save with kendo sticks. The faces take control, Show get a table as AOP take Joe & Kevin to the stage for brawling. Seth post Show and Joe puts Rezar through a table with a senton off the stage. Sho works over Seth, Buddy is still there and Seth begs him for help. Show chokeslams Seth and Buddy low blows him. They put Show through the table and AOP beat down Joe on the announce table, and slam Kevin onto him to break it. Show dumps Buddy, works over Seth and climbs until AOP powerbomb him of the ropes. Buddy sets Show up as Seth hits Blackout. The ref waves it off. Seth Rollins & The AOP defeated Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe @ 5:40 [***] This was short, but way better than expected as it also gives Buddy something of note to do going forward.

