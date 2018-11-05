Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 11.05.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya & Sasha Banks, & Bayley vs. The Riott Squad just stopped at 17:30 [**¼]

– Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: The AOP defeated Champion (s) Seth Rollins @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 14:25 via pin [**½]

– Nia Jax defeated Ember Moon @ 5:00 via pin [*¾]

– Lashley defeated Finn Balor @ 6:30 via pin [**]

– Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle @ 14:10 via submission [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– My WWE Evolution 2018 review is at this link.

– My WWE Sweet Saudi Money II: Blood Money review is at this link.

Baron Corbin Talks : The Raw roster is on the stage as Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring. Security surrounds and protects him. Corbin hypes Survivor Series, noting that they will also have the traditional men’s and women’s elimination matches. They have a score to settle with Shane who stole the best in the world trophy. When Raw dominates, he plans to go to full time GM. He chose himself as captain of the Raw team, but he won’t be able to compete. Dolph & Drew are on the team. He has also chosen Braun for the team. Braun may be upset, but he taught him a lesson last week. Alexa Bliss will manage the women’s team and she’ll pick the competitors. She thanks Corbin and says she’s a natural born leader. She’ll be watching their matches closely and they will not lose to the B Show. She books Natalya & Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The Riott Squad. Kurt Angle arrives and says he has a fire lit under him and last year he led team Raw to victory and wants to compete again. Corbin declines, and tells him to take a permanent vacation. Angle suggests a match with Corbin, and the winner captains the team and if Angle wins, he’s also on the team. He calls Corbin an embarrassment and Corbin agrees to the match. The crowd tells Corbin he sucks and BRAAAAAAAAAAUN arrives, fights his way through security and Corbin runs away. The heels attack Braun and he fights through and chases Corbin. This was a solid opening segment as they start to set the stage for Survivor Series.

– Natalya & Sasha Banks, & Bayley comment on tonight’s Evolution rematch. Natalya will wear her dad’s sunglasses to the ring tonight.

Natalya & Sasha Banks, & Bayley vs. The Riott Squad : The Squad attacks at the bell and Natalya fights back and gets the sharpshooter until Logan makes the save. The Squad takes control as Logan works over Natalya on the floor. Back in and Logan covers for 2. Liv tags in and lays in kicks, covering for 2. Liv then dumps Natalya to the floor. Post break, and Liv is still in control, grounding Natalya and laying the boots to her. She misses a charge, but Liv cuts off the tag. Natalya fights her off, tag to banks and Banks runs wild. The dropkick and knee strike follows, and then a meteora to the floor on Logan. Back in and one on Liv follows. Ruby breaks up the banks statement, tags herself in and Banks cuts her off and tags in Bayley. She and Banks work double teams, Ruby cuts off Bayley for a moment, but Bayley takes her to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Ruby hits an STO on the floor. Back in and Bayley gets a cradle for 2. Ruby grounds things, Bayley fights to her feet but Ruby takes her to the corner, Logan tags in and grounds things. Bayley again fights to her feet, but gets slammed to the buckles. Liv in and takes over, covering for 2. Post break, Bayley tries to fight back, but runs into a Logan dropkick and that gets 2. Logan keeps the heat on Bayley, until Bayley cuts off a kick but Logan cuts off the tag until Bayley fights her off and tags in Natalya. She runs wild, hits a German and face buster for 2 as Ruby makes the save. It breaks down, Natalya gets the sharpshooter on Logan and Ruby breaks the sunglasses Natalya wore to the ring. Natalya breaks down and cries and the Riott Squad walks off… Natalya & Sasha Banks, & Bayley vs. The Riott Squad just stopped at 17:30 [**¼] Well, they got a lot of time, that’s for sure. It was ok, rather lethargic, and the strikes were all over the place with many of them and some kicks looking as if they were missing by a mile. The finish, in theory, was done to get heat on the Riott Squad and should have been a countout, but stupidly just ended while the fans did the ref’s job and counted out the Squad.

– Braun searches for Corbin but can’t find him, but scares a poor man taking a shit.

– They try to sell DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction as some big time and classic dream match. My WWE Sweet Saudi Money II: Blood Money review is at this link.

Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal : Mahal attacks with kicks and strikes. Crews picks up the pace and hits the dropkick and covers for 2. The Singh distract Crews, allowing Mahal to hit a knee strike for 2. Mahal grounds things but Crews fight to his feet, hits an enziguri and press slam. The standing moonsault gets the win. Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal @ 2:25 via pin [NR] Nice to see Crews win, but will it just be another 3-week push like Mojo, or the start of something real?

– Seth Rollins arrives and has the Raw tag team titles. He talks about losing the world cup and runs down Corbin for helping Brock win the universal title back, especially after all of Roman’s work, and it’s a slap in the face to everyone. Rollins would tell that to Brock, but shockingly, Brock’s not here. Three weeks ago the Shield was on top of the world, but Ambrose won’t even give him an answer for his actions. It’s impossible for him to defend the tag titles, but Corbin arrives onscreen and is agrees and books a tag title match for right now…

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champion(s) Seth Rollins vs. The AOP : Rollins plays hit and move, but is quickly cut off. He keeps fighting, but is double-teamed. Post break, and the AOP work double teams and have control. Rollins tries to fire up but is cut off. More double teams follow, and they ground Rollins. Rollins fights off the last chapter, dumps Rezar and works over Akem, and dumps them both and follows with suicide dives. Back in and sling blades follow and then a blockbuster gets 2. He looks for blackout, Maverick takes the ref and Rollins hits superkicks. He heads up top and hits the high fly flow for a good near fall. Rezar hits the powerbomb and the neck breaker/powerbomb combo finishes Rollins. The AOP defeated Champion (s) Seth Rollins @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was a great babyface performance from Rollins, and I am happy that the AOP won the titles. This felt like a HUGE missed opportunity to solidify the AOP as monsters as they theoretically should have just run through Rollins in dominant fashion. Rollins has enough equity with the audience that it wouldn’t’ have hurt him at all and the AOP needed a dominant win more than Rollins needed a gutsy babyface performance. Good match, but questionable booking of it.

– Post match. Ambrose arrives and teases revealing why he did what he did, but lays out Rollins with dirty deeds instead.

– Meanwhile on WWE.com…

EXCLUSIVE: @WWEGable knows exactly what is missing in his tag team partnership with The Glorious One! pic.twitter.com/KTNQfJltSf — WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2018

– Corbin is barricaded backstage, hiding from Braun. He claims he’s not afraid. Braun starts breaking into the room, kills all the goofs, and Corbin runs again.

– Ziggler says Shane is not the best in the world, because he is. Ziggler is obviously plying delusional heel, but part of me thinks he really believes what he’s saying. He claims conspiracy in the world cup and Elias arrives. The crowd loves him. He calls Ziggler a loser and says he talked with the Gallaghers and if he plays this song, Oasis will reunite. He plays his tune, running down Ziggler as a tool. Ziggler challenges him to a match.

– We get a video on the Revival & Lucha House Party.

Elias vs. Dolph Ziggler : They lockup and Ziggler grounds things and cradles Elias for 2. He works over Elias in the corner, but Elias hits a shoulder tackle and covers for 2. He grounds things and Ziggler fights to his feet, and to the ropes. Ziggler follows with strikes, and the neck breaker gets 2. Ziggler locks on a body scissors and sleeper. Elias fights to his feet, but Ziggler grounds him again. Back to the feet, Elias cuts off Ziggler and heads up top and misses the elbow drop. Post break, and Ziggler is back in control. Elias tries to fight to his feet, and gets a backslide for 2. Ziggler hits an uppercut; Elias takes him down and works ground and pound. Ziggler rakes his face off the ropes, slams him to the buckles, and Ziggler hits the neck breaker. Elbow drops follow for 2. Ziggler grounds things… again. Elias fights back, hits a shoulder tackle and follows with strikes. They work into counters and Ziggler gets a roll up for 2. Elias hits a knee strike and covers for 2. Elias hits the sitout powerbomb and that gets 2. They trade strikes and Ziggler looks for zigzag, and hits it for 2. Ziggler complains to the ref, but Elias cuts him off and hits drift away and picks up the win. Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 14:25 via pin [**½] I am all for matches getting time and love that Elias won. But this was flat, lethargic, and bordering on boring at times. The work was technically fine, and the match was solid, but seemingly lasted forever.

– Kurt Angle is interviewed about tonight’s match. Angle says Corbin is dangerous, but he knows how to beat him and a fire has been lit inside him.

Ronda Rousey Talks : Rousey says that Becky Lynch wants to rip her arm off. She finds that adorable, and she sees why people love Becky. At Evolution, Becky put on a performance of a lifetime, and she has Rousey’s respect. But don’t mistake that for weakness, and Becky shouldn’t provoke her. She says while Becky was going to school, and being a stewardess, she was training and winning MMA championships. Rousey says she’s a natural born killer, driven to be the best of all time. In two weeks, Becky can bring all she has, because she wants a challenge. Becky may be the man, but Rousey is the baddest bitch on the planet. Nia Jax arrives and talks down to Rousey, and says she knows Rousey won’t let Raw down, but after Survivor Series, she’ll be waiting for her. This was a really good, short, and to the point promo from Rousey. I’m looking forward to Rousey vs. Becky a lot. Nia can go away.

Nia Jax vs. Ember Moon : Jax overpowers Moon to begin. Moon fires back with kicks, but Jax tosses her to the floor and follows. Back in and Moon back to the kicks, hits a dropkick and corner attack. Jax cuts off the high cross and slams her down. The corner splash follows and she tosses her across the ring and has control. The cover follows for 2. Jax works a standing cobra clutch, but Moon fires up and escapes. She follows with kick, but Jax hits a head butt. Snake eyes follows, and Jax then just runs her over. She misses the leg drop, Moon hits kicks and knee strikes. The springboard high cross follows for 2. Moon hits the rolling elbow for 2. Jax misses a charge, and moon hits an enziguri. Jax cuts her off with a Samoan drop for the win. Nia Jax defeated Ember Moon @ 5:00 via pin [*¾] I am almost amazed each week as how Jax continues to be largely bad and never seems to improve. It’s all the same stuff, worked with no real sense of urgency or heat. Moon worked really hard, was a great babyface, and bumped and sold like a champ for Jax. I have no interest in Jax as an upcoming title challenger. I have even less interest in a Jax/Tamina pairing.

– Post match, Tamina arrives and Tamina hits a Samoan drop on Moon as Jax looks confused. Jax then joins in and attacks with elbow drops as Tamina has a crab locked on. They hug. Well, I guess that’s a tease for the rumored women’s tag division.

– Finn Balor is interviewed. Balor says Lashley is powerful and explosive, and getting more vicious by the week. He plans to get revenge tonight.

– Corbin leaves the building, announcing that Drew McIntyre will face Angle in his place tonight.

Lashley vs. Finn Balor : Lashley attacks right away, overpowering Balor with ease. Balor fires back, hits John Wooooooo and Rush trips him up. Lashley lays in ground and pound and grounds things. The neck breaker follows for 2. Lashley chokes him out, but Balor avoids the charge and counters the powerbomb into a sunset flip for 2. The standing double stomp follows. Balor follows with sling blade, but Lashley hits the clothesline. He misses a charge but cuts off the enziguri. The delayed suplex connects for 2. Balor gets a cradle for 2. The enziguri follows, Balor up top and Rush distracts him. Balor dumps Lashley and takes out Rush. Lashley slams Balor to the barricade, and back in, hits the big ending rip off without a name for the win. Lashley defeated Finn Balor @ 6:30 via pin [**] I was really hoping that the Lashley heel turn would lead to him channeling what made him so much fun in Impact, but it hasn’t. Lashley continues to feel like he’s missing something and isn’t even having good matches with Balor, who bump and sells his ass off for him. This was a match, it was ok.

– Post match, Drew arrives and has a stare down with Lashley. Drew helps Balor up and then lays him out with a claymore. Drew is great and was the best part of this entire thing.

– Oh joy, Stephanie & Brock are back next week. Alexa Bliss will pick her Survivor Series team as well.

Drew McIntyre vs. Kurt Angle : During Angle’s final run with Impact, he had some bangers with Drew McIntyre. If Angle wins, he’s the captain and on the Survivor Series team. If he loses, Corbin remains captain. Hopefully, they can recapture some of that magic here. Angle attacks right away and beats down Drew. He continues to lay in strikes until Drew levels him with a head butt. He follows with ground and pound and then lays the boots to Angle. Drew grounds things, but Angle fires back but Drew cuts him off with an elbow strike. The neck breaker follows and Drew grounds things again. He follows with chops and misses a charge and Angle hits the Angle slam, and Drew rolls to the floor. Post break, and Drew is still in control. he hits a clothesline and grounds the action. The overhead belly to belly follows, and Drew lays the boots to Angle and again grounds things. Angle tries to fire up, counters back and hits rolling Germans. The straps are down and Drew hits the claymore. Drew takes his time, and talks shit. He offers a leg to Angle, but Drew cuts him off and stomps away at him. Drew doesn’t give a shit about Angle here and continues to offer Angle a leg to attack, Drew just pummels him and makes Angle look him in the eyes, calling him an embarrassment. Angle fires up one last time, and gets the ankle lock, but Drew escapes. Drew hits an Angle slam and locks on the ankle lock, grapevines the leg and Angle taps. Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle @ 14:10 via submission [**¾] I loved the story of Angle fighting with all he had, only for the new breed in McIntyre basically putting him down to prove himself. Strap the rocket on brother McIntyre. The match was solid, but a bit depressing. You can see that the inner fight is strong with Angle, but his body just isn’t willing anymore. The match was pretty good and told a good story and accomplished the goal of putting Drew over, but it’s likely for the best that Angle doesn’t work singles anymore, although I greatly respect his effort.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

~GLORIOUS~