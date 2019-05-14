Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 5.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Miz and Roman Reigns defeated Elias and Lashley @ 11:10 via DQ [**½]

– Mojo Rawley defeated Apollo Crews @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Natalya @ 8:45 via pin [***]

– Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro @ 10:40 via pin [***½]

– Falls Count Anywhere, Strowman’s MITB Spot on The Line: Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman @ 14:45 via pin [**]

MIZ TV With Roman Reigns : Miz welcomes everyone to the show. His guest is Roman Reigns. Reigns is asked about his match this weekend with Elias, and Reigns says Elias is young, strong, and charismatic. If you need a karaoke or wedding singer, you can walk with Elias. In WWE, Elias has accomplished nothing. Miz thinks he and Reigns should do a buddy comedy, but Reigns disagrees because he wants to hang with the new Miz, not the old Hollywood Miz. Miz says they’ve never been on the same page, but says Shane has made him realize that respect is earned, and plans to beat Shane on Sunday. Miz is all fired up here, and Shane arrives. Shane says that he’s the boss leading to Elias & Lashley attacking Miz Reigns, setting up a match. It’s a variation on the same opening every week, lots of talking, setting up a match, and moving on. It’s not bad, it’s just the same thing every week.

The Miz and Roman Reigns vs. Elias and Lashley : Miz & Elias begin, Miz gets a roll up for 2, but Elias briefly cuts him off, only for Miz to follow with knee strikes and a neck breaker. Reigns tags in and Elias powders. Lashley tags in and hits a shoulder tackle, covering for 2. The Samoan drop follows for 2. Reigns follows with clotheslines, and Miz tags in and they work double team on Lashley and then work over Elias. Miz lays in kicks until Elias stuns him off the ropes, and Lashley hits the flatliner for 2. Post break and Elias has Miz grounded. Shane gets in some cheap shots and Elias covers for 2. Elias teases old school, but hits meteora for 2. Lashley tags in and hits the delayed suplex on Miz, covering for 2. Elias tags back in as the heels continue to isolate Miz. Elias cuts off the tag, but Miz hits a desperation DDT. Lashley tags in and Miz avoids the charge and Lashley posts himself. Shane pulls Reigns to the floor for the DQ. The Miz and Roman Reigns defeated Elias and Lashley @ 11:10 via DQ [**½] This was a solid match and build to two matches I am honestly not looking forward to at MITB. But they basically wasted 30-minutes to give us no finish.

– Post match, Shane and his henchmen put the beat down on Miz until reigns hits the big dawg dive. They then beat down Reigns until Miz makes the save with a chair.

– We get a great hype video for Rollins vs. Styles.

– Shane McMahon calls Braun Strowman into his office. Sami is there and complaining, rightfully so, that Braun tried to kill him last week. Shane books Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman for tonight with Braun’s MITB slot on the line.

Mojo Rawley vs. Apollo Crews : Earth 2 Mojo made it onto Raw. Crews is a wildcard from Smackdown. Crews attacks, but Mojo cuts him off and Crews then starts favoring his knee. Mojo attacks the knee, hits the KO shit and Alabama slam for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated Apollo Crews @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Alexa Bliss is on the phone complaining about her lost luggage, and she has no gear for tonight. Never check your gear. Nikki Cross arrives and asks if Bliss is ok. Nikki offers to console her, acting sweet and nice. Nikki will replace her in the four-way match tonight. Nikki smiles.

Signing Contracts With Becky Two Belts : Lacey & Charlotte in the same place at the same time?

Michael Cole is our host and brigs out our competitors. Becky gets a great reaction and says it’s great to be back in London. She puts over her opponents, and says she doesn’t care how much of a beating she may take, she will crush Lacey and then calls Charlotte her twin sister. Charlotte says Becky never learns, because she still has to dig at them. On Sunday, Becky can’t win. Lacey agrees, and makes nice with Charlotte. Becky says that she made the history Charlotte thinks she’s owed, but Charlotte hasn’t delivered. Becky signs the contract and calls them dopes. Charlotte says Becky go her storybook ending, but it just wasn’t enough. She can’t live up to what she built and it will all come crashing down on Sunday. Charlotte says Becky’s pride will cost her. Charlotte signs. Lacey says that’s the point she’s tried to make, and she will set an example of what to be. Lacey signs, noting that Becky can’t beat two real ladies like Charlotte & herself. They all brawl, Becky gets cut off and Lacey & Charlotte work her over and then powerbomb Becky through the table. This was a solid segment to build to Sunday’s title matches.

Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet : They lock up and Ricochet follows with rights, picks up the pace and follows with a dropkick. Corbin cuts him off but Ricochet hits a springboard high cross. The kick flip moonsault to the floor follows. Back in and Corbin cuts him of with a lariat. Post break and Corbin hits a slam and covers for 2. Ricochet stuns him off the ropes, follows with forearms and then hits the rolling dropkick. The enziguri follows and Ricochet then springboards in with a clothesline for 2. Corbin cuts him off with deep six and covers for 2. Ricochet counters end of days and hits a DDT for 2. Ricochet heads up top and has to roll through on the 630, Corbin follows with strikes and they work up top. Ricochet follows with a RANA and the running shooting star press for 2. Corbin cuts him off with end of days and wins. Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet @ 9:30 via pin [**½] Ricochet worked really hard, but Corbin picked up the win in a very average match.

– Corbin looks to climb the ladder post match but Ricochet knocks him off and to the floor.

– We see Samoa Joe threatening Dominic last week. Rey is upset with Joe for what he did. Cesaro meets with Rey backstage and says asks if this is bring your kid to work day and says that Dominic looks more like Joe than Rey. They brawl.

– We get a Roman Reigns video package.

– AJ Styles cuts a promo about his issues with Seth Rollins. It was Rollins’ show until he arrived, and Sunday he will walk out the new universal champion.

Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Natalya : Bliss arrives and joins commentary. They brawl at the bell, with Natalya & Naomi going for quick pins. Naomi cuts off Dana, but Nikki pulls Natalya to the floor and beats her down in the ring skirt. Dana hits a sliding dropkick on Nikki and Naomi follows with a plancha. Post break and Natalya cuts off Dana, and works a Romero special. Naomi cuts off Nikki and then breaks up Natalya’s hold. Natalya and Dana double team Naomi, but Nikki takes out Dana and covers Naomi for 2. Naomi fires back with kicks, hits the rear view and ten slams Dana on Natalya. The split-legged moonsault follows for 2. Dana dumps Naomi. and then gets a ladder. Natalya cuts her off and Nikki then spears her and lays in ground and pound. Dana climbs the ladder and hits a high cross onto the pile. Natalya takes out Dana & Naomi, and back in, Nikki hits the purge and picks up the win. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Natalya @ 8:45 via pin [***] I liked this, it was good stuff with everyone getting some time to shine and Nikki picking up a huge win.

– Post match, Nikki helps Alexa set up a ladder and Alexa climbs. She grabs the case and poses.

– Sami says he will win tonight because he fights with a cause.

Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro : Cesaro immediately overpowers Rey, but Rey picks up the pace and follows with a head scissors. Cesaro then hits a back breaker, covering for 2. Rey drags him to the floor and then slams him into the barricade. Cesaro counters the sliding splash and swing him into the barricades. Back in and Cesaro covers for 2. He teases a suplex to the floor, they battle on the apron and Cesaro posts himself. Back in and Cesaro follows with uppercuts. The dead lift superplex (BIG STRONG BOI) follows and Cesaro covers for 2. Post break and Rey battles back with kicks, and then cuts off the swing with a DDT. Rey follows with la mistica and then a cradle for 2. The RANA connects but the 619 is blocked, and Cesaro goes right into the swing. He lays in uppercuts and Cesaro looks for Swiss-19, but Rey counters and hits code red for 2. Rey heads up top and flies into an uppercut and Cesaro covers for 2. Rey counters the Gotch and hits a head scissors and 619. The splash finishes it. Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro @ 10:40 via pin [***½] This was very good, easily the best thing off the show as Cesaro is a great base, and Rey is still a tremendous babyface and retains momentum heading into MITB.

– We get a video package on the Usos vs. Revival feud. The Revival then cut a promo, challenging the Usos to a match.

– Time for Bray’s wacky funhouse. Bray has a secret, and says it’s almost time to show what he’s really been working on. But he needs help from his fireflies. He say’s he’s learned to control his darkness, and he transforms into a new & creepy, masked Bray.

– Seth Rollins cuts a promo, discussing his issues with AJ Styles. Rollins says it’s personal now, and looks back on their first meeting 15-years ago. He looked up to AJ, but on Sunday, he proves to himself, the fans, and AJ that this is his show. He looked up to AJ, but on Sunday, AJ will be looking up to him.

Falls Count Anywhere, Strowman’s MITB Spot on The Line: Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman : Sami runs right away, but Strowman chases him down and starts mauling him. Sami powders and Strowman runs him over with a tackle. He does it again and Sami runs into the crowd. Strowman follows and chases him up the steps and beats on him. Sami blinds him with a drink and runs up the steps. Sami attacks with a trashcan in the concourse area, but Strowman slams him into the concrete pillars. He covers with one foot for 2. Corbin then attacks Strowman and beats him down with a trashcan. Sami covers for 2. Corbin attacks again and puts Strowman through a merch table and Sami covers for 2. Strowman fights them off. Post break and they comeback down the steps and Sami attacks with chair shots. Strowman fights him off, and gets ladders and then chases Sami backstage. Drew arrives and attacks Strowman. He DDts him onto a chair and Sami covers for 2. Strowman fights him off and throws shit. They fight back into the arena and Strowman grabs a ladder and hits Sami. He piles ladders on Sami, but Corbin attacks again with Drew’s help. They work him over with ladder shots, and then suplex him onto a ladder. Drew hits the claymore and Corbin outs Sami on Strowman and Sami wins. Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman @ 14:45 via pin [**] I prefer Sami in MITB over Strowman, and the multi-heel attack works to protect Strowman, but this largely felt like a mess.

– Braun chokeslams Sami through the announce table to close the show.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

