“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dolph Ziggler defeated Ali @ 4:35 via pin [**½]

– Ember Moon vs. Natalya went to a double countout @ 1:45 [NR]

– Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn @ 5:45 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Big E & Xavier Woods defeated Daniel Bryan & Rowan @ 17:17 via DQ [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Charlotte Talks : She says every time she steps into the ring, we witness greatness. We all want it but aren’t capable like she is and we end up quitting. Trish was becoming great and when the division got great, Trish saw her greatness and it ate Trish alive because she was never as good as Charlotte and her generation can’t match up. Charlotte will shatter her dreams on Sunday, and then runs a highlight video showcasing her neatness… which is interrupted by a Trish video package, angering Charlotte. She is not amused by this at all and Trish arrives. Trish says Charlotte didn’t like that because Charlotte didn’t get what she wanted. Trish played that video to remind Charlotte why she is here and why she has her opportunities. Trish has been dreaming of one more match and wanted what Charlotte has now. She wants to prove herself to her kids, her fans, and herself. There is no greater feeling in the world than to be under these bright lights, and Charlotte may be the queen, but she’s not Trish. Charlotte promises to make her bow down to the queen. Trish slaps her and Charlotte smiles and backs off. This was a good segment to kick off the show and hype Sunday’s PPV match.

– Dolph comes out to Goldberg’s music and mocks his entrance.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio : Dolph jumps Rey before the bell and bats him down on the floor. The superkick follows and referees and agents break it up; Rey is down. Dolph hits another superkick and then says that he put another legend down. If Goldberg wants a fight at Summerslam, well guess what, he does what he does best on Sunday, and it will be Goldberg’s last match. No match. Ali arrives and takes out Dolph and hits a suicide dive.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Ali : We have a new match. Ali cradles him for 2. Dolph cut him off, but Ali fires back with an enziguri and then gets knocked to the floor. Dolph slams him to the steps, and rolls him back in. He slaps Ali around, and follows with a flapjack. Dolph then grounds the action. Follows with strikes and Ali then hits the dropkick. He follows with strikes and chops, an enziguri and then the rolling x-factor for 2. Dolph fires back and hits a clothesline, looks for the superkick but Ali counters into a sunset flip for 2. The superkick then finishes Ali. Dolph Ziggler defeated Ali @ 4:35 via pin [**½] The beat down of Rey was good and this was short and solid to give Dolph some momentum ahead of Sunday. Unfortunately, it kills Ali’s momentum after beating Nakamura last week.

– We get highlights of the near death experiences of Roman Reigns.

– Commentary hypes Brock vs. Seth at Summerslam and we get highlights from Raw, showcasing Seth’s stupidity.

Roman Reigns Talks : Kayla interviews Reigns and asks him how he’s keeping things together. He’s been through so much this year, but this time, he doesn’t know who’s attacking him. WWE has offered him personal security, as this has effected his life and chance to provide for his family. He knows Joe isn’t responsible and apologizes to him for having his name dragged through the mud, but the real attacker is still out there and he will get answers tonight.

– They comment on Harley Race’s death and air the special video package on him.

Ember Moon vs. Natalya : They lock up and work into counters. Natalya follows with strikes, but Moon hits a superkick, flatliner, and heads up top. Natalya rolls to he floor and Moon John Woooooos her into the barricade. Natalya sends her to the apron and locks on the sharpshooter on the floor the match is stopped. Bayley arrives to make the save, pulls Natalya off of Moon Natalya shoves her down. Ember Moon vs. Natalya went to a double countout @ 1:45 [NR] They have done a poor job of positioning Moon as a viable challenger to Bayley, almost like they are trying to endure that she’s not over.

The Kevin Owens Show : Kevin welcomes us to the show and brings out Shane. Shane doesn’t arrive at first and then finally dances his way out. Shane gets his special intro, partly, because Kevin interrupts and says that he put his career on the line, while Shane didn’t put anything on the line. Shane can say whatever he wants and do whatever h e wants. Kevin says that he wants Shane to do what’s best for business, and put his career in the line as well. Shane refuses, and says Kevin will be gone after Summerslam, because he’s the best in the world. Shane says he could pin Kevin, or submit him, or Kevin could be counted out or DQ’d and then be gone. Kevin says that Shane surprised him, because he thought Shane had balls, but has revealed he has none. Shane says he has balls and brains, Elias arrives and they attack Kevin. Kevin fights off Elias, dumps Shane over the commentary table and Elias then attacks and eats a stunner on top of the announce table as Shane then attacks and lays in strikes. Shane then topples the announce table onto Kevin an continues to attack. He lays a chair on his face and then dropkicks it into his face. This was a good go home segment to hype the Shane vs. Kevin match on Sunday.

– Sami Zayn arrives and says he offered Aliester Black a gift last week, beating him at Summerslam, since Black can’t live up to the hype. But Black hasn’t commented, and just hides in his dark room. He’s simply afraid. Black arrives and says the match is happening now.

Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn : Sami attacks at the bell but Black cuts him off and Sami powders. Black follows, works him over and back in they go. Sami fires back with chops and strikes, but Black lays in kicks. Sami follows with body shots, but Black counters the tornado DDT and Sami follows with a clothesline and grounded strikes. Sami lays in chops, and the clothesline gets 2. Sami chokes him out in the ropes, but Black fires back with kicks until Sami hits the back breaker for 2. He follows with grounded strikes, and then grounds the action. Black fires back with kicks, strikes, and clotheslines. He follows with more kicks and the running knee strike. The springboard moonsault press follows, and black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn @ 5:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, Black maintains momentum and they smartly removed another match from the Summerslam card.

– Shelton looks around awkwardly.

– Firefly Funhouse time, Bray loves that Fin isn’t afraid of anything. But his courage is just ignorance in disguise. It’s Finn’s turn to hurt, because the Fiend is coming for him.

– Chad Gable meets with Elias backstage, and Elias mocks him for being short. Gable is a sad panda. Just put him on 205 Live for good and let him work bangers please.

– We get a Kofi Kingston video package in response to the Randy Orton video package from last week. It was another really well done video package playing up their history and hyping Sunday’s match.

Champions Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Daniel Bryan & Rowan : Bryan attacks at the bell, working over Woods. Woods fights back, dumps him and follows with a tope. Post break and Bryan is working over Big E until Big E hits a clothesline. Woods tags in and double teams follows and the cover gets 2. Bryan counters back, tags in Rowan and he follows with a slam. Woods hits an enziguri and follows with strikes, a superkick and more strikes but Rowan cuts him off with the running cross body. He grounds things with a neck crank, follows with head butts and Bryan follow with the corner dropkick and covers for 2. Bryan grounds the action, working a cravat, but Woods escapes. He wants the tag and fights off Bryan with a rolling elbow. Rowan tags in and takes out Big E, dumps Woods and shoots him to he steps and tosses him into the timekeeper’s area. Post break and Woods hits a missile dropkick on Rowan. Tags to Bryan and Big E. Big E follows with suplexes, and the running splash connects. Bryan counters the big ending and follow with kicks until Big E cradles him for 2. Big E follows with a stretch muffler, but Bryan counters into the LeBell lock, but Big E powers up and into a powerbomb for 2. Bryan looks for a tag, gets it and Rowan hits the spin kick for 2. Big E fights back, Woods tags in and he follows with the ropewalk elbow drop but Bryan makes the save. Suicide spear by Big E, and Rowan hits Wood with the steps for the DQ. Champions Big E & Xavier Woods defeated Daniel Bryan & Rowan @ 17:17 via DQ [***½] This was a very good main event, and the thing that the crow was into the most on the show. These two teams work really well together, so it’s no real surprise.

– Post match, Bryan & Rowan lay out the champions.

– Roman Reigns walks backstage, and kicks everyone but Buddy Murphy out of the locker room. He wants to know if he’s the attempted murderer. Reigns says he thinks it’s him, Buddy says he knows nothing and doesn’t want any trouble. But if he did, he still wouldn’t tell Reigns. Reigns kicks his ass, and demands answers. Buddy says that Rowan did it. Bryan & Rowan are in the ring and looks concerned.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 40. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss whether or not Kevin Owens is the next Stone Cold, look into if Impact Wrestling should go all the way with Tessa Blanchard as world champion, Tenille Dashwood signing with Impact, catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 78-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down Whether or Not Kevin Owens Is The Next Stone Cold: 1:40

* WWE Smackville Review: 9:20

* Should Impact Wrestling Go All The Way With Tessa Blanchard as World Champion?: 18:15

* Tenille Dashwood Signs With Impact Wrestling: 24:35

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For AEW’s TNT Debut: 29:00

* WWE Studios & Netflix Teaming For a Big Show Sitcom: 38:10

* NJPW G1 29 Night Nine Review: 42:40

* NJPW G1 29 Night Ten Review: 48:51

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eleven Review: 1:01:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

-Thanks for reading.