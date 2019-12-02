Csonka’s WWE Starrcade 2019 Review  

WWE Starrcade 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Street Profits defeated The Good Brothers @ 8:30 via pin [**½]

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, & Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 13:30 via submission [**½]

– Lashley defeated Kevin Owens @ 9:30 via DQ [**]

– Tom Phillips & Byron Saxton are on commentary.

The Kevin Owens Show : Kevin arrives and Ric Flair will be his guest. He welcomes us to the show and brings out Flair. Kevin says he broke out the expensive chairs and Flair says he’s a big fan of Kevin and puts over the history of Starrcade. He then puts over Charlotte and WWE as a whole. Starrcade will be legendary forever. Thanksgiving is about family and the family you work with here in WWE. He’s still here after 36 years, thanks Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Sting as guys he got to wrestle at this great event. He wanted to be the best wrestler alive back in the day and there is a roster backstage willing to show you why they are the best today. Kevin puts him over and the woooo chants so Flair gives the crowd a wooooooooo. Kevin gets to wooooooo with him… but the Good Brothers interrupt. They don’t care about Flair’s past, instead they should be celebrating the Good Brothers as the best tag team in the world. Kevin makes fun of them for being bald, but Anderson thinks they should run OC highlights for the next 55-minutes. Kevin says no one likes them and mocks their matches. The Street Profits arrive and we have a match.

The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers : Ford and Anderson begin, with Ford taking control with a dropkick. Dawkins in and double teams follow for 2. Dawkins grounds the action, and then hits a dropkick for 2. Ford back in and he hits another dropkick for 2. He then grounds Anderson until Anderson fights him to the ropes and Gallows tags in and kicks Ford to the floor. Anderson attacks and back in, Gallows follows with body shots. He lays in a head kick and Anderson tags back in. He maintains the heat on Ford, grounding the action. He lays the boots to Ford, Gallows tags in and hits a fall away slam. The running uppercut connects for 2. Gallows now grounds the action, Ford fights to his feet and hits an enziguri. Tag to Dawkins and he runs wild, follows with corner attacks and dumps Gallows. Anderson cuts him off with the spinebuster, tags in Gallows and double teams follow for 2. The magic killer is cut off by Ford and the spinebuster and frog splash finishes things. The Street Profits defeated The Good Brothers @ 8:30 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid opening tag match.

– The Street Profits celebrate with Flair post match.

– Banks & Bayley talk backstage and mock the town and say they have to save this tag team division.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks : Nikki and Sane begin, they slap their asses as Bayley tags in. Charlotte joins her and Asuka tags herself in. She locks up with Charlotte, Charlotte follows with a shoulder tackle and Asuka cuts her off with kicks. Charlotte tosses her around, dumps Sane and lays in chops on Asuka. The fall away slam connects and Banks tags in, She works over Asuka, but Asuka hits a dropkick and Nikki tags in and Nikki cradles her for 2. Bliss tags in and slaps Banks. Banks cuts off Nikki and Bayley tags in as double teams follow. Becky tags in and follows with kicks and uppercuts on Bayley. She grounds the action. But Bayley battles back and Banks attacks and covers for 2. She lays the boots to Becky, Bayley follows with strikes and Banks hits the double knees for 2. Charlotte makes the save, as Bayley maintains the heat on Becky and then hits Charlotte. Becky tags in Bliss, she follows with strikes, a dropkick and Sane tags in. Sane take out Bayley and works over Bliss in the ropes. The dropkick follows and then a double stomp follows for 2. Sane locks on a half crab, Bliss makes the ropes as Banks tags herself in and follows with a suplex on Bliss for 2. Bayley joins in for double teams, until Bliss cradles her for 2. Asuka tags herself in and the champions double team Bliss. Bliss fights them off and hits the big right on Asuka. Tag to Becky and se runs wild on Sane. Asuka accidentally runs into Sane, XPLODERS by Becky, it breaks down and Becky takes out the champions and the second rope leg drop follows for 2. Asuka tags back in and Nikki tags in and hits the high cross. The purge follows for 2 as Banks makes the save. It breaks down again and the insane elbow connects, but Charlotte hits a big spear. Nikki cuts her off and the Asuka lock finishes Nikki. Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, & Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 13:30 via submission [**½] This was a solid match that was disjointed early on, but had a really fun closing stretch that helped to redeem it.

– Lana says that she has a hot boyfriend, who is the gift that keeps on giving. She’s grateful and blessed. Lashley loves her unlike Rusev. But there will be no match, due to the restraining order she has against Rusev, and Rusev day is cancelled. They will take the victory via forfeit. Kevin Owens arrives and says it won’t end this way. “No one cares about the two of you and your stupid relationship!” Kevin then mock Lana losing her accent and their poor careers. Lashley offers him as ass whooping and we have a match.

Kevin Owens vs. Lashley : Kevin hits superkicks and a cannonball but Lashley bails before he can hit a stunner. Kevin then hits the cannonball to the floor. He slams him off the commentary table and back in, and Lashley then attacks and slams him on the apron. He posts Kevin and slams him off the commentary table. Back in and Lashley chokes him out. He follows with strikes and grounds the action. Lashley then works him over in the corner, but Kevin counters and hits a suplex. Lashley hits a flatliner for 2. Kevin fires back, but Lashley cuts that off and dumps him. Kevin beats the count, but Lashley attacks and misses a charge, Kevin up top and Lashley cuts him off, follows him up and Kevin knocks him to the mat. The swanton follows and back up and the frog splash gets 2. Stunner by Kevin and Lana takes the ref. This distracts Kevin, spinebuster by Lashley and that gets 2. Lana gives Lashley a chair, but Rusev attacks for the DQ. Lashley defeated Kevin Owens @ 9:30 via DQ [**] The match was ok, but felt overly long and lethargic, with the flat ending to get to the big brawl.

– Post match, they brawl on the floor as Rusev drags Bob Lashley into the crowd. Rusev hits him with a trashcan, they continue to brawl back to ringside as Lashley slams Rusev to the steps. Lashley gets a kendo stick and lays into Rusev with kendo shots. Rusev fights back and he lays into Lashley with kendo shots. He grabs a chair, nails Lashley in the injured ribs and then the back. He then hits the machka kick with the chair to stand tall.

