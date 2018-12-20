Csonka’s WWE Tribute to the Troops 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ronda Rousey & Natalya defeated Nia Jax & Tamina & Logan & Morgan @ 6:55 via submission [**¼]

– Finn Balor & Elias defeated Lashley & Drew McIntyre @ 8:55 via pin [**¾]

– Becky Lynch & Charlotte defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 6:10 via submission [**¼]

– AJ Styles & Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan & Dean Ambrose @ 11:03 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 32 matches of NOVEMBER list at this link.

– We’re in Fort Hood, Texas. Staff Sergeant Stacy Gray sings the national anthem to kick off the show. She did a beautiful job.

– I love that they aren’t in an arena, and are instead in a hanger on base.

– Cole welcomes us to the show. JBL and Saxton are also on commentary.

– New Day joins us now, dressed in Christmas gear and tossing out gifts. Santa E welcomes us to the show. Kofi is an elf and Woods is a reindeer. They share their appreciation for the troops and discuss their favorite holiday traditions. They then start a USA chant.

Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Logan & Morgan : Logan and Rousey to begin. Rousey overpowers her and Liv tags in and Rousey and Natalya work double teams. Liv fires back but Natalya cuts her off and hits the rolling lariat. Liv tags in Tamina, and she grounds Natalya. Natalya avoids a charge and gets s roll up or 2. Jax tags in and they run Natalya over. Jax follows with head butts, hits a corner splash, and mocks Rousey. The elbow drop follows for 2. Tamina tags back in but Natalya cradles her for 2. Tamina hits a corner splash, Logan tags herself in and lays the boots to Natalya and grounds the action. The dropkick follows, and that gets 2. Natalya fights back, and tags in Rousey. She runs wild on Logan, lays in strikes and Natalya takes out Tamina. Jax posts herself, and Ruby distracts Rousey as Liv & Logan attacks. Rousey takes them down and double arm bars them for the win. Ronda Rousey & Natalya defeated Nia Jax & Tamina & Logan & Morgan @ 6:55 via submission [**¼] This was ok, with the crowd being into everything.

– Post match, Rousey praises the military and calls them the real champion and thanks them for all the sacrifices they make.

– We get video of Jon Stewart visiting with the troops.

– Morgan Wallen now performs a tune.

– Elias plays a tune on his way to the ring.

Finn Balor & Elias vs. Lashley & Drew McIntyre : Lio is at ringside. Lashley and Elias to begin, with Lashley attacking right away and tagging in Drew. They double team Elias until Elias dumps Lashley and Balor tags in and Drew cuts him off as Lashley distracts him. Post break, and Drew connects with a suplex on Balor for 2. He then stomps away on Balor tags in Lashley, who grounds the action. Balor fights for a tag, knocks Drew to the floor, but Lashley cuts him off. Drew pulls Elias to the mat, stopping the tag and allowing Lashley to beat down Balor. Double teams on Balor follow and Drew covers for 2. Drew dares Balor to fight back; he does and hits a tornado DDT. Hot tag to Elias. He runs wild on Lashley, takes out Drew and hits a knee strike on Lashley. Elias up top, Lio distracts him and Elias chases. Back in and Lashley hits the big spinebuster but Balor flies in and makes the save. Balor dumps Drew and follows with a tope. Balor takes out Lio, and Elias sunset flips Lashley for the win. Finn Balor & Elias defeated Lashley & Drew McIntyre @ 8:55 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, with all four working well together, and the crowd again into the action and adding to the atmosphere.

– We get clips of various WWE stars thanking the military.

Miz TV with Becky Lynch & Charlotte : The crowd loves the Miz, they must have loved the Marine films. Miz brings out Becky first. The Man makes her way to the ring to a great reaction. Miz then brings out Charlotte. Becky says if this blows up, someone will get hurt, likely Miz. Miz says he wants to know about their conflict, noting that they were never as close as he and Shane. Miz says Charlotte has been in Becky’s shadow as of late, but Charlotte says she’s a queen, and she casts the shadow. Miz tells Becky he’s sorry he overshadowed Miz in the Marine 6. She says that’s big of him, likely the first time someone said that to him. Miz thinks he’s a marine, while Charlotte is pretending she’s Becky. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville arrive and complain that the division should be around them so that we can Teddy Long this thing.

Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville : Sonya and Charlotte to begin. They work into some back and forth, and Charlotte clears the ring, but refuses to tags in Becky, opting for a plancha onto both. Back in and Charlotte lays in chops. Mandy tags in, hits the knee strike, and covers for 2. The crowd chants for Becky as Sonya continues to work over Charlotte. Sonya grounds the action, but Charlotte battles out with strikes. She takes out Mandy and cradles Sonya for 2. Sonya cuts her off, tags in Mandy, and they double team Charlotte. Mandy grounds the action and chokes out Charlotte. Charlotte fights off the double teams, but Sonya cuts off the tag. Lynch rushes into help, but the ref holds her off. Charlotte fights back with chops, a fall away slam, and STO as Lynch tags in and Charlotte hits natural selection and Lynch arm bars Sonya for the win. Becky Lynch & Charlotte defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 6:10 via submission [**¼ ] Like the other ladies tag, this was short and ok.

– New Day serves breakfast at Denny’s to some soldiers.

– Jon Stewart appears before the live crowd. He’s excited and honored to be here, noting that he’s freezing is testicles off, it was 85 yesterday, but freezing today. He jokes about how old he looks now, without lighting, makeup, and nice suits. He says black may not crack, but Jews age like guacamole. He was recently visiting troops in Iraq & Afghanistan. He jokes about how rough the travel was, and admits it sucked and admits to throwing up during the combat landing. He again thanks the troops and wishes them a happy holidays and hopes they enjoyed the show tonight.

– We get footage of the WWE stars talking about their interactions during the week with the troops.

– Morgan Wallen now performs another tune.

Daniel Bryan & Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles & Seth Rollins : The heels attack before the bell, but Rollins and Styles quickly make the comeback and Rollins and Ambrose brawl. Rollins hits sling blade, hits the superkick but Bryan trips him up, allowing Ambrose to take control. Post break, and Ambrose has Rollins grounded. Rollins fights to his feet, but runs into a lariat for 2. Ambrose takes Rollins up top, follows, and Rollins fights him off and hits the buckle bomb. Tags to Bryan and Styles, Styles hits the dropkick and sliding forearm. The ushigoroshi follows for 2. Bryan battles back with an enziguri, but Styles rolls into the calf crusher. Ambrose makes the save, but Rollins flies in and cuts him off. It breaks down, Ambrose looks for dirty deeds. Rollins escapes and Bryan accidentally dropkicks Ambrose. Rollins hits a suicide dive, Styles hits the springboard forearm on Bryan and that’s that. AJ Styles & Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan & Dean Ambrose @ 11:03 via pin [***¼] While dialed back, this was still a good and fun main event that flew by.

– Rollins and Styles close the show, praising the troops and Styles says coming from a military family, he knows all to well the sacrifices the troops make and they are thankful for them. The roster arrives to meet with the troops and sign autographs.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend