CZW Announces Details on New PPV Series, Three Episodes Available Now
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– CZW has announced the details of their new PPV series, with three episodes available now. The promotion, which announced a partnership with Stonecutter Media for the PPV series last month, has announced that the following episodes are currently available on PPV and VOD outlets:
CZW Bloodiest Wars:
* DJ Hyde and Masada vs Matt Tremont and Atsushi Onita.
* Mance Warner vs. Ricky Shane Page inside the Cage of Death.
CZW Girlz Destruction:
* Hania vs. Athena.
* Mercedes Martinez vs Allie
CZW Today’s Stars:
* The Young Bucks vs. OI4K (Jake & Dave Crist)
* Team Tremendous vs. The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
More infomation is available here.
