CZW Announces Details on New PPV Series, Three Episodes Available Now

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CZW CZW Cage

– CZW has announced the details of their new PPV series, with three episodes available now. The promotion, which announced a partnership with Stonecutter Media for the PPV series last month, has announced that the following episodes are currently available on PPV and VOD outlets:

CZW Bloodiest Wars:
* DJ Hyde and Masada vs Matt Tremont and Atsushi Onita.
* Mance Warner vs. Ricky Shane Page inside the Cage of Death.

CZW Girlz Destruction:
* Hania vs. Athena.
* Mercedes Martinez vs Allie

CZW Today’s Stars:
* The Young Bucks vs. OI4K (Jake & Dave Crist)
* Team Tremendous vs. The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

More infomation is available here.

