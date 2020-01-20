CZW Announces Details on New PPV Series, Three Episodes Available Now

– CZW has announced the details of their new PPV series, with three episodes available now. The promotion, which announced a partnership with Stonecutter Media for the PPV series last month, has announced that the following episodes are currently available on PPV and VOD outlets:

CZW Bloodiest Wars:

* DJ Hyde and Masada vs Matt Tremont and Atsushi Onita.

* Mance Warner vs. Ricky Shane Page inside the Cage of Death.

CZW Girlz Destruction:

* Hania vs. Athena.

* Mercedes Martinez vs Allie

CZW Today’s Stars:

* The Young Bucks vs. OI4K (Jake & Dave Crist)

* Team Tremendous vs. The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

More infomation is available here.