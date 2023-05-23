D-Von Dudley Initially Thought The ‘Whassup’ Headbutt Was Dumb, Vince McMahon Overruled Him

D-Von Dudley was not initially a fan of the Dudley Boyz’ ‘Whassup?’ headbutt, noting that Vince McMahon overruled him on whether to do it. Dudley was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and recalled how he initially wasn’t a fan of the move, but was convinced to do it by Bubba Ray. He then recounted a conversation with Vince McMahon which led to Vince saying he wanted them to keep doing the maneuver.

“He [Vince] goes, ‘Tell me something, D-Von. What’s this thing where you go up to the top rope, and someone told me you guys call it the ‘Whassup?”’ he recalled (per Wrestrling Inc). “I was like, ‘Oh, that thing. Vince, it’s the dumbest thing in the world. I hate it, I don’t like it. I’m not doing it…'”

Dudley continued, “He goes ‘Oh no, you are going to do the ‘Whassup.’ Cause I actually like it.’ I was like, ‘That’s what I mean…I’m going to do it exactly as you said it. I’m going to go up there, ‘Whassup!” And from that point on, a vision was made.”