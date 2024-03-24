Damian Priest Thinks Dominik Mysterio Is Underrated Because People Like To Boo Him

In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), Damian Priest spoke about why Dominik Mysterio is underrated, and how people don’t see how good he is because they like to boo him.

He said: “That’s rough. It’s hard to say ‘underrated’ when everybody’s a Superstar. You know what I mean? Like you’re in WWE because you’re part of the best. That’s how that works. I’m gonna keep it easy and biased. I’ll go with my own crew. I think Dominik is underrated. I think Dominik, people see him as the guy that’s fun to boo him. Then, he gets in the ring, and I think they’re like, ‘What, where does that come from?’ It’s like, no, he’s good. He’s really good. I think people forget that because they just know the guy that gets booed because it’s fun to boo him. You forget that he can go in the ring and he’s very talented. His improvement since he joined the Judgement Day, I mean, if you look at Dominik a week before he joined the Judgment Day, and you look at him now, it’s a completely different person. I think people forget about that part, too.“