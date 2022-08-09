Damian Priest Challenges Edge to Match on August 22nd WWE Raw

Damian Priest and Edge look to collide in Edge’s hometown on Raw in two weeks. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Priest and Finn Balor come out to cut a promo, in which Priest challenged Edge to meet him in a match on the August 22nd Raw in Toronto.

Priest said that he could beat Edge tonight, but that Edge hadn’t competed on Raw in Toronto in a long time and he wanted to beat the Rated-R Superstar in his hometown. You can see the segment below, as well as the segment from Raw Talk in which Edge accepted the bout: