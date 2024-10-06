Damian Priest on If He’s Done With The Judgment Day, If He Deserves Another Title Shot Now

Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor with South of Heaven at WWE Bad Blood. After the show, he spoke during the post-show press conference about if he’s done with The Judgment Day, if he deserves another title shot after his win, and more. Highlights from his comments are below.

On if he’s done with The Judgment Day: “That’s something I have to think about. Obviously today felt good, to get that win, beat the man that I said was going to regret everything he did, and I feel like I accomplished that. Am I done with The Judgment Day? I don’t think so. But who doesn’t want to be the champion? So that’s something I’m going to have to think about, consider. I have off tomorrow so that’s what I will be considering. Come Monday, you’ll probably get my answer.”

On if he deserves another title shot after his win: “Of course. I feel like Finn Balor, say what you will, he’s still a big time player in this business. So, beating him, and knowing I didn’t even get my rematch, knowing I got screwed out of the title, yeah, I feel like I should be in contention, I should be right there in front. So yes, I am paying attention to not just that championship but all of them. This is what we do. If you’re in this business, you wanna be the guy, you wanna be the champion. So these are things that I’m thinking about.”

On if he’s interested in forming a new Judgment Day with Rhea Ripley: “The idea of The Judgment Day was to grab some talent that, we’re all capable of being main eventers, of being the person, ya know, on the billboards, but for whatever reason we weren’t there. So we got together to push each other. Rhea and I achieved that. While it was fun as far as doing it with your friends, at the same time, there is something to, now I’m here, now let’s see what I can do on my own. I love Rhea, that’s my best friend in the world, but obviously she’s in the women’s division, I’m in the men’s division, and we have to follow our own path.”

