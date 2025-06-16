Damian Priest Recalls Asking The Outsiders To Use Elements Of Their Act

In an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Wanna Talk About (via Fightful), Damian Priest recalled asking Scott Hall and Kevin Nash about using aspects of their act, including Hall’s Razor’s Edge finisher. He also asked to use their ‘blood drip’ gear design in his own wrestling gear.

He said: “The Razor’s Edge was the big one. I was like, ‘Would you mind if I did the Razor’s Edge?’ He was like, ‘Well, people do it.’ ‘Yeah, but they don’t call it the Razor’s Edge.’ I didn’t want to do a high cross. It’s the Razor’s Edge. He goes, ‘That’s cool. Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Thank you.’ Even doing the drip, that was a combo because I have to ask him and Nash was there as well. Using [the blood drip] in my gear, which I’ve incorporated as one of my standard looks. I do two different versions, but it’s part of my look now. When I asked Scott first, he called over Nash, but he did it in a way where they were teasing me. ‘Hey man, would you mind if I use the drip?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, you want to use our stuff? Ay Kev.’ [Scott] calls him over and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to backfire so badly.’ He goes, ‘Brother wants to use our logo, our drip. What do you think of that?’ Now, I’m looking at Nash, who, from what I know, is a business guy. If it has to do with something where somebody else is going to make money because of his idea, I’m like, ‘He’s going to be really mean to me right now.’ Complete opposite. Nash was like, ‘Absolutely, that’s awesome.’ Scott looks and goes, ‘Anything that reminds people of us and makes us look good, we’re going to be down for it.’ I was like, ‘I’ll always try to make you look good.’ It was one of the coolest things and to this day I’ll cherish all the little moments we had together. Scott was the man.“