– As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest moved to the SmackDown roster last night as part of the transfer window. He later picked up a win over Carmelo Hayes. Priest later spoke to Damian Priest in a WWE digital exclusive video, and he spoke on the move to the blue brand.

Priest stated after his win last night, “It’s a big one, man. Four years in WWE on Monday Night Raw, and I accomplished everything I wanted to do on Monday Night Raw. World Champion, United States Champion, multiple time tag team champion.” Priest continued, Now it’s time for something new. A new challenge, new rivals, and I’m here on SmackDown ready to take ’em all on.”