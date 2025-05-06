– During a recent interview with MLB Network, Damian Priest spoke on his upcoming US Championship bout this weekend at WWE Backlash 2025. Priest noted during the interview that he still hasn’t recovered yet from his street fight with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41.

Priest said on how he’s feeling physically (via Fightful), “I still haven’t recovered from Mania physically. So I’m looking at this match and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Okay, so I’m definitely gonna feel pain for a while.’” He continued, “It is what it is, like I said, these are some of the heaviest hitters in the company, big guys that are mega stars right now. I’m looking forward to it because I love that physicality anyway.”

Damian Priest faces US Champion Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way bout for the title at WWE Backlash 2025 on Saturday, May 10. The premium live event will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will air live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.