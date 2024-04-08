Damien Priest On Representing Puerto Rico As World Champion, Says WWE’s In a New Era

Damian Priest spoke about representing his culture as the new World Heavyweight Champion following WrestleMania 40. Priest spoke at the post-Night Two press conference about beating Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Champion, what’s next for him and WWE, and more. You can see highlights below:

On being the first Puerto Rican champion in 50 years: “I think everybody by now knows how proud I am and how how adamant I am about cultural representation. I didn’t do this alone. I think I had not just an island behind me, I had a whole culture. And it’s one of the most proud things I’ve accomplishes is just being able to represent and getting people to represent their cultures no matter where they are from. Being a representative of WWE, I could not be prouder of my people.”

On where he fits in the new era of WWE going forward: “Where we’re going, where we’re headed? I have no idea. This is a new era in the company. Everybody can feel it, everybody can sense it. We’re on a roller coaster, we don’t know where this is headed. But this ride? It’s gonna take a minute. We are cooking right now. Obviously, all our sellouts, the business we are doing, the amount of eyeballs, this is the hottest the business has ever been.

“Everybody likes to compare us to the Attitude Era? Man, we’re doing some things the Attitude era would have dreamed of. And I’m proud to be one of the figureheads right now. And with this, I solidify myself as one of the people that we’re gonna be looking at as to lead. And that’s something that I’m humbled and proud of. “How do I keep myself here? You know, [laughs] the same thing I’ve been doing. Just be better tomorrow than I was yesterday.”

