Damien Priest On the Importance Of His Match With Ray Mysterio On Last Week’s WWE Raw

WWE Superstar Damien Priest commented on his recent match at Madison Square Garden with Rey Mysterio (per Wrestling Inc.). Priest and Finn Balor lost to Rey & Dominik Mysterio on the July 25 episode of “Raw.” Speaking with Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman, Priest touched on Rey’s legacy and his importance to the Hispanic community.

“For a Latino from New York, you know, seeing Rey all these years representing our culture, it’s important. You know one of the main things that I get told all the time by our Latino fan base is, ‘Thanks for representing.’ I don’t know if that is happening without a Rey. I mean, like what he’s done for the Latin community, the Hispanic people, it’s just incredible,” Priest said.

“So for me, every honor that I have in doing anything for our community is our heritage. Being that it’s 20 years in WWE, Madison Square Garden, where I grew up, you know, seeing so many events. And then again with Rey, and he’s obviously coming towards the later years of his career and future Hall of Famer and now SummerSlam, talk about the timing to get to work with him. So being that it was MSG, it’s mind-blowing. Yeah, we came up short in the match, but I had a really good time during his celebration.”