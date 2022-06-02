wrestling / News
Dan Lambert on Potential Future MMA and Wrestling Crossovers
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to American Top Team founder and Men of the Year onscreen manager Dan Lambert on potential future crossovers between wrestling and MMA. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently made her AEW in-ring debut last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Below are some highlights.
Lambert on fighters being interested in wrestling: “Lots of fighters have expressed interest in pro wrestling, so I’d expect to see some more crossovers. ATT is in the business of training people to win fights. Nothing more, nothing less. And we plan to keep doing that until we are too old to get ourselves to the gym.”
Dan Lambert on the crossover between the MMA and wrestling fanbases: “There’s a vocal minority of people in MMA who hate pro wrestling, and in pro wrestling who hate MMA–fans and wrestlers and fighters included. But I’ve found there’s a lot more who like and respect both. There are a lot more similarities between the businesses than most people realize.”
