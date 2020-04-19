Dan Matha Shares Tweet on Nasty Car Accident He Suffered Prior to WWE Release

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Dan Matha was cut from the roster last week by WWE. In a post on his Twitter account today, Matha recounted how it’s been a crazy three weeks for him, noting he was in a scary car accident where he was “ejected” through his car window. You can check out the tweet he posted below.

Dan Matha wrote, “Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the [world] getting locked down, too getting ejected through my [car] window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little [heart] could desire.” The tweet also has photos of the aftermath of the wreck and the head injury he suffered.