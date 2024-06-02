Dana White Says He Hasn’t Worked With WWE At All Since TKO Merger

Dana White has clarified the relationship between WWE and UFC, saying he hasn’t done any work with the wrestling side of TKO. The two companies have used their status under TKO for a touch of promotional synergy, but as White said when asked at the post-UFC 302 press conference, that’s all the further it’s gone at this point.

“It’s very separate,” White said (per Fightful). “I haven’t worked with them at all. I do what I do and they do what they do. They’re using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas business wise.”

He continued, “As far as putting on live events, WWE is very good at what they do and we’re very good at what we do. That’s about as far as it goes with me.”

The UFC Apex will be used next weekend to host NXT Battleground on June 9th.