Dana White Knows Nothing About WWE PC to Las Vegas Rumors

As previously reported, there have been rumors that WWE is planning to move the Performance Center to Las Vegas. WWE sources have stated the rumor is fake and that is not happening, however. During a post-fight press conference after Dana White’s Contender Series on August 27, UFC President Dana White was asked about the rumor.

He said: “It’s none of my business. I know nothing about it. It’s none of my business. Let the WWE talk about their business.”