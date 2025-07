In a post on Twitter, Danhausen announced that he and his wife Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière are now parents to a baby boy. Victor Morgan Danhausen was born yesterday. They announced their pregnancy in January.

Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLIvYxuzwl — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 3, 2025