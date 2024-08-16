Dani Luna vs. Mina Shirakawa Set For REVPRO 12 Year Anniversary

A Undisputed Women’s British title match has been added to REVPRO’s 12 year anniversary event as Dani Luna defends against Mina Shirakawa. The event happens at the Copper Box Arena in London on August 24. Shirakawa replaces Stephanie Vaquer, who backed out of the date after signing with WWE. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Michael Oku (c) vs. Luke Jacobs

* Undisputed British Women’s Championship​: Dani Luna (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Neon (c) vs. Will Kaven vs. El Phantasmo vs. Leon Slater vs. Cameron Khai vs. TBA

* Zack Sabre Jr. Vs. Hechicero

* JJ Gale Vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Donovan Dijak vs. Gabe Kidd

* Conor Mills vs. Ethan Allen