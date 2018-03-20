More on Daniel Bryan Being Cleared to Return to Ring – WrestleMania Plans, Future Schedule, More

– More information has been revealed regarding Daniel Bryan being cleared to return to the ring. The Wrestling Observer reports that Bryan had gone to Dr. Joseph Maroon and asked him what he needed in order to get cleared. Maroon gave him the names of some of the top concussion experts in the country, namely Robert Cantu, Javier Cárdenas and Jeffrey Kutcher. All three cleared Bryan over the past month, after which Maroon agreed to medically clear Bryan to return to the ring.

The site noted that a return to the ring had been potentially in play for a few weeks and that some knew at Raw last night that Bryan would be in a match at WrestleMania with Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn which suggests that the clearance was finalized last night. Bryan has apparently had more teszting done than any WWE talent in history due to his attempts to get cleared over the past couple of years. As expected, Bryan and McMahon vs. Owens and Zayn is the plan.

Bryan is now free to compete as much as WWE wants to use him, and as much as he’d like to work. There is currently no word on whether Bryan wants to work a full-time schedule; he had previously talked aboutr wanting to work a more limited schedule when he was discussing the possibility of working outside of the company. It is believed that since he’s been cleared, he will not be looking to leave WWE once his contract expires in September.