Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day

Appearing on The Bella Twins’ podcast, Daniel Bryan talked about the wardrobe malfunction he suffered at Elimination Chamber. Bryan competed in the opening match of the main card against Drew Gulak, picking up the win with the YES Lock. Before he won the match though, Gulak spend much of the time working Bryan’s neck which he quite convincingly sold. He also happened to expose himself when he went to suplex Gulak over the ropes and Gulak grabbed his trunks. The moment went viral online and Bryan talked about how he didn’t know about it until the next day, and how the incident played very differently than it does when one of the women suffer a similar type of wardrobe mishap. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On not realizing it happened until the next day: “So I didn’t find out about it because nobody backstage when I came to the back actually, ah — mostly, people were either saying ‘Whoa, oh man that was great!’ or they were concerned for my neck. Like, several people [were] very mad at me, concerned about my neck. [laughs] And so not a single person mentioned it. I went to sleep [that] night not even knowing that it was a thing. I didn’t feel anything, and you’d think because that’s a sensitive area, you’d think you’d feel a breeze or something like that, you know? But [that] night it wasn’t even a thing.

“It wasn’t a thing [next] morning until I landed, and I got two text messages from friends. And all my friends know, I’m the worst texter. I never get back or anything like that. So people stop sending you text messages. So that meant when I got two text messages from people saying, ‘Dude, I saw your balls!’ [laughs] I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t know what was going on.”

On how he reacted when he found out: “So your first reaction is a little bit of embarrassment. But then I just thought it was funny. Because for example, if your boobs come out … And then all these guys — I don’t want to say all these guys, but traditionally men — are like, ‘Boobs, yay!’ I didn’t see when I looked on social media, nobody said, ‘Balls, yay!’ [laughs]”

On the difference in wardrobe malfunctions between genders: “Well so, it’s really interesting. Because that’s the reaction that women have [being embarrassed for the person]. And I think it’s because whenever it happens to women, it gets overly sexualized, right? And then so it’s like, ‘Ooh, I saw this’ or whatever like that … I think that’s the difference, is because people sexualize it for you guys. Whereas for me — and I wish it wsn’t this way, but it’s just like a ball-out. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, I wan’t to see some pictures of balls.'”

