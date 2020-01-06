Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface

– Appearing on Cerrito Live recently, Daniel Bryan discussed whether his eco-friendly character would work as a babyface and whether CM Punk will return to the ring. Bryan did some quick questions and answers to close out the interview, and was asked about both topics. Speaking about Punk, Bryan hedged his bets but said he was always disappointed he never got to face Punk at WrestleMania.

Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On whether his eco-friendly gimmick would work as a babyface: “I don’t know. People just hate it. [laughs] I don’t know. Because there’s no — one of the interesting things, because I’ve kind of batted this idea around in my head. It’s just this idea of like, hey, encouraging people to do things that are good for the environment usually aren’t things that also make them happy.”

On if he thinks CM Punk will come back: “So, I will always say — because it’s always so enticing to come back, as much as you don’t want to. So I would hope yes. And also, you know, in the back of my mind I’ve always, even after he left, I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. But you know, now at this point he may be past that. And I know he’s not big on people putting his name out there and saying, ‘Oh, I wanna do this.’ You know what I mean? And that’s not where I’m coming from with this at all. But just in the back of my head, I’ was always knd of disappointed that we never got that CM Punk [vs.] Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match.”

