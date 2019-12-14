Daniel Vidot on Why He Transitioned From Rugby to WWE

– FOX Sports recently interviewed NXT Superstar Daniel Vidot, who discussed moving from a career in rugby to WWE. Below are some highlights.

Daniel Vidot on joining WWE: “I was a bit different, always was. I always wanted something different. I felt like the pinnacle of rugby league was done for me. I did what I wanted to do and just felt like there was more to me. I always like the theater side of things and entertainment. When you put rugby and entertainment together you kind of get WWE so I’ve put all the eggs in one basket and moved over there and I haven’t looked back since.”

Vidot on working a crowd: “If someone likes you, they like who you are and if they don’t, you need that as well. You need people to hate you, you really do. That’s what builds the fire. I’ve played both roles since I’ve been over there. It’s really interesting how to work a crowd … if you’re getting no reaction that’s where you go out the door.”

Vidot on how you can have a long career in wrestling or branch off into films: “You’ve got The Rock and John Cena doing films now. There are so many branches from this business and that’s what I’m excited for. I know the longevity in this wrestling game can go on for a long time. You’ve still got The Undertaker rolling around. I’m pretty happy with my decision. I think I made the right choice. I definitely fit in over there. It’s really interesting. When you go to the Performance Center, there are all these big personalities chucked into one basket. It’s an awesome place and I’m really loving it.”