Darby Allin On Blood & Guts Being His First Cage Match: “It’s Gonna Be Fun’

Darby Allin is competing in his first cage match on this week’s AEW Dynamite in Blood & Guts, and he’s excited for it. Allin is part of Team AEW for the match and will battle The Elite as part of Wednesday’s show. He recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast and spoke about competing in the match; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On competing in Blood & Guts: “Blood & Guts is my first cage match of my whole career. I thought I was back after Double or Nothing, and then after the nose just got demolished, I had to sit back out and let it kind of rebuild. But I feel good, I’m ready to rock. It’s crazy, I just left at Double or Nothing with the Anarchy in the Arena and now I’m back with Blood & Guts. Hopefully, I don’t go back to the hospital.”

On preparing for the match: “Everything I do in my whole entire life is preparing for the unknown. So to me, it sounds crazy, but Blood & Guts almost seems like a walk in the park. It’s perfect timing, perfect opponents. You got the EVPs, you got jackoff Jack Perry, and then you got Okada and Hangman. It’s gonna be a fun night. I’m excited. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I guarantee you, if people are sleeping on this match, they need to wake up real quick because the shit that I got planned…I don’t know, it’s gonna be fun.”