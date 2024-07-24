– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW star Darby Allin discussed being a part of Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution, his thoughts on reigning TNT Champion Jack Perry, and more. Below are some highlights:

On being part of Sting’s last match: “I wanted Sting’s last match to go out with a bang. At the end of the night, he was like, ‘That’s one of the top three matches of my career.’ That was the goal. You can’t watch that match and not be enthralled by the whole thing. It’s a last match we’ll always remember.”

On going through the glass: “Going through the glass, that was pretty chill. Then the referee was like, ‘Are you OK?’ I had like a huge hole in my side. It sliced me open pretty good, and they had to tape me up. The stitches and staples held me together, which sucked, but otherwise, it didn’t hurt.”

On what he has planned for Blood & Guts: “I’ve got a lot of stuff planned. I’ve never even been in a cage match before. Never. It’s a fun challenge. And you know me, I love a challenge. This is really important to me. I want to be the face of this company. I want to be the spokesperson for this place. Look what AEW has allowed me to do inside the ring, and the freedom I get outside the ring. That’s why I’ve been able to be authentic and real to myself.”

Darby Allin on Jack Perry: “It’s pretty cool to see what Jack is doing now. Everyone always says a pro wrestler is at their best when they’re themselves turned up to ten. In real life, he’s an idiot. He’s entitled. So he’s getting to be his real self. I feel like he’s been rewarded for bad behavior. I don’t care for him.”

Darby Allin will be competing as part of Team AEW against The Elite and Hangman Page in the Blood & Guts match on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.