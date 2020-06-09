Darby Allin Hangs Out With Tony Hawk

– AEW’s Darby Allin recently shared a clip of him doing a crazy leap off of a third-story balcony into a swimming pool. Later that same day, Allin shared a photo of him with skateboarding icon, Tony Hawk. You can check out that tweet and photo he shared below.

Allin wrote on meeting Tony Hawk, “Not medically cleared to wrestle. Don’t need a doctors note to skate with Tony Hawk.”